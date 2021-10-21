High school roundup: Victory caps Monroe's unbeaten conference season

Monroe High defeated visiting Oakridge in straight sets on Wednesday to finish 14-0 in Central Valley Conference volleyball.
The Dragons won the match 25-9, 25-13, 25-21.
Bella Gamache led Monroe with 14 kills and 18 digs. Maddie Gamache had nine kills and 11 digs, Sarah Thompson had 16 assists and 10 digs, and Lainie Bateman had 14 assists and nine digs.
The Dragons have clinched a berth in the 2A state playoffs.
Other results
Lowell 3, ELCA 0; Central Linn 3, Jefferson 0
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
