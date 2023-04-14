Curtis Talmadge was first in the 300-meter hurdles (48 seconds flat) and second in the 110 hurdles (20.18) and pole vault (9 feet even) to lead Harrisburg to the boys team title at the 11-team Harrisburg Twilight track and field meet.

Teammate Moses Cain was first in the pole vault (10-0), second in the 300 hurdles (48.24) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:54.28).

Johnathan Henderson won the 3,000 (personal-best 10:29.87) and was third in the 1,500 (4:49.96, PR). Ryland Bickley won the 400 (56.61, PR) and had a leg on the 4x400 relay (3:54.28).

Ryder Milam was second in the long jump (19-5½) and triple jump (40-1). The Eagles also won the 4x100 relay (47.11). Malachi Larson competed on both relays.

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young won the 100 (11.82), 200 (24.13, PR) long jump (20-2, PR) and triple jump (41-6½) to lead the Dragons to second overall.

Teammate Diego Garcia was first in the shot put (38-9, PR) and second in the discus (104-3½, PR).

Monroe’s Josh Bledsoe was first (4-8, PR) and Hayden Hull (4-6) second in the high jump. The Dragons got runner-up finishes from Onnel Ramos in the javelin (133-2, PR) and Eli Dilworth in the 3,000 (10:38.11, PR).

Alsea’s Brandon Thomas was eighth in the long jump (14-10).

In girls events, Matilyn Richardson was second in the 200 (29.45) and 400 (1:05.75) to lead Monroe to third in the team standings.

Harrisburg was fourth, led by dual second-place finishes by Cadence Smith in the 1,500 (5:26.05, PR) and high jump (4-2) and Emmalee Smathers in the shot put (28-3½) and discus (82-11).

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was second in the 3,000 (14:18.45, PR).

Baseball

Owen Roberts allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort in Monroe’s 13-0, five-inning win at Oakland in a nonleague game.

Luke Crowson, Ethan Doyle, Mikey Terry, Wyatt Wellette and Roberts all had two hits. Roberts had three RBIs and Terry and Wellette two apiece.

The Dragons (7-5) play Tuesday at Blanchet Catholic in Salem in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

More baseball scores: South Albany 11, McKay 1 (6); Crescent Valley 9, Dallas 0; La Pine 17, Harrisburg 1 (5); La Pine 16, Harrisburg 1 (5); Taft 7, Scio 4; Santiam Christian 17, Sheridan 1; Blanchet Catholic 12, East Linn Christian 1 (5); Blanchet Catholic 23, East Linn Christian 1 (5); Culver 13, Central Linn 2; Culver 7, Central Linn 3

Softball scores: Dallas/Perrydale 10, South Albany 0; Silverton 11, West Albany 2; Corvallis 3, Central/Kings Valley Charter 0; Stayton 10, Philomath/Alsea 0 (6); Harrisburg 17, La Pine 2; Harrisburg 16, La Pine 0; Amity 5, Jefferson 2; Scio 10, Taft 0 (6); Santiam Christian 14, Sheridan 3 (6); Kennedy 17, Central Linn 0 (3)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.