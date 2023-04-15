South Albany freshman Pharalynn Dickson improved her 5A girls-leading 400-meter time with a win in a personal-best 58.26 seconds Saturday at the Sherwood Need for Speed track and field meet.

Dickson was also fourth in the 200 (26.44, PR) and helped the RedHawks take fifth in the 4x400 relay (4:15.44) in the 27-team meet. Her 200 time is second on the 5A season list.

Teammate Norah DeYoung was fifth in the discus (105 feet even). West Albany's Haley Blaine was third in the 800 (2:21.07) and 1,500 (4:45.91),

In boys events, West's Garrett Lee won the 110 hurdles, equaling his personal best and a 5A-leading 15.49. He was also fourth in the pole vault (13-3) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.49).

South's Matthew Resnik fourth in the 800 (1:59.05, PR).

South Albany was 12th and West Albany 18th in the girls team standings. West was 14th and South 20th in the boys standings.

Lebanon girls third

Alyse Fountain second in the 200 (27.15), fourth in the 100 (13.20) to lead the Lebanon girls to third overall at the 24-team Jim Robinson Twilight in Roseburg.

Fountain also ran legs on the Warriors' second-place 4x400 relay (4:19.35) and fifth-place 4x100 relay (51.49).

Teammate Aurora Torresi was second in the javelin (115-2). Teagen Cornell was third in the shot put (34-3) and eighth in the discus (92-0).

Jocilynn Durgeloh took third in the 3,000 (12:34.54, PR). Lebanon got fifths from Sadie Voight in the 300 hurdles (50.07) and Hayden Knutson in the triple jump (32-1, PR), Knutson competed on the 4x100 relay and Addilynne Pickles and Taylor Roles ran on both relays.

Lebanon's Jackson Parrish won the long jump (20-9) and triple jump (42-5). The Warriors, who were eighth overall in the boys standings, got fifths from Anton South in the discus (126-5, PR) and Grant Harris in the high jump (5-8).

Brasfield leads Spartans

Truman Brasfield won the long jump (20-10½) and second in the 300 hurdles (41.42, PR) to lead the Corvallis boys to third in the team standings at the Wilsonville Invitational.

Cole Seaders won the discus (146-3, PR) and Mikell Adler third in the 110 hurdles (16.26, PR) for the Spartans in the 25-team meet.

Aidan Schiveley was fourth in the discus (126-8) and javelin (148-6, PR) and fifth in the shot put (43-10½). Cole Fiegener took fifth in the 1,500 (4:07.36, PR) and 3,000 (9:10.95, PR)

The Corvallis girls were 18th overall behind Orianna Campbell's second-place finish in the discus (102-8). Teammate Kate Middleton was fifth in the 1,500 (4:51.42, PR) and sixth in the 800 (2:23.88).

Girls tennis

Corvallis won three singles matches and three doubles matches in a 6-2 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Lebanon.

Singles winners were Corvallis’ Corinna Lobscheid (6-0, 6-0), Sofia Isaias-Day (6-1, 4-6, 6-0) and Mishelle Noa-Guevara (6-0, 6-0) and Lebanon’s Finley Vandiver (6-4, 6-3).

Doubles winners for Corvallis were Annaleise Earl and Maggie Hackethorn (6-0, 6-2), Geneva Yaich and AnnaBeth Dinkins (6-0, 3-6, 6-1) and Miranda Arredondo Sanchez and Clarissa Perez (6-4, 5-7, 10-5). Lebanon’s doubles winners were Kylee Thurman and Abby Cook (6-4, 6-4).

Tuesday, Corvallis hosts Central and Lebanon travels to Crescent Valley.

Boys tennis

West Albany won all matches in straight sets in its 8-0 Mid-Willamette win at Woodburn.

Singles winners were Liam Paul (6-4, 6-0), Brendan Elliott (6-2, 6-0), Ben Blunck (6-0, 6-2) and Houston Clark (2-0, 2-0).

Doubles winners were the teams of Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark (6-0, 6-0), Clayton Schuerger and Jonas Meyer (6-0, 6-1), Devin LaCasse-Tran and Reece Crocker (6-0, 6-0) and Brendan Wrigley and Brock Dodge (6-0, 6-0).

West hosts Silverton on Tuesday.

Baseball

Santiam Christian coach Matt Nosack said his team pitched and compete well. But the Eagles dropped both games of a nonleague home doubleheader against Umpqua Valley Christian, 4-2 and 8-7 in eight innings.

In the opener, Camden Carley pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing 10 hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts. He also had two hits and walked once.

In the nightcap, Mike Brawn, Justin Oberfoell and Kellen O’Malley had two hits each. Carley had a triple and three RBIs and Brawn a double and two RBIs.

SC answered the visitors’ five runs in the sixth inning with five of its own in the bottom half to tie the game. Umpqua Valley Christian’s winning run in the eighth was unearned.

Santiam Christian (7-8) returns to 3A Special District 2 play Tuesday at Scio.

More baseball scores: Corvallis 15, Woodburn 3; Philomath/Alsea 3, Sweet Home 2; Blanchet Catholic 19, East Linn Christian 5 (5)

Softball scores: Cascade 19, Sweet Home 0 (6); Philomath/Alsea 15, North Marion 7; Amity 8, Santiam Christian 7; South Umpqua 13, Jefferson 0 (5); Monroe 18, Gervais 0 (3)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.