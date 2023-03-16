Miranda Scovil drove in four runs and struck out 15 Wednesday in Santiam Christian softball’s 12-11 season-opening nonleague win at Elmira/Mapleton.

Scovil was 3 for 4 with a triple. In the circle, she allowed nine hits, two walks and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.

Alyssa Knox was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Jaiden Jaquez 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Ashley Ladas 2 for 3 with one RBI.

The Eagles play Friday at Pleasant Hill.

Monroe 8, Harrisburg 4

Harrisburg’s Kaya Taylor had 10 strikeouts in a complete game and teammate Ava Thomas was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the Eagles’ nonleague home loss.

Monroe’s statistics were not reported.

Monroe (1-0) plays Friday at North Douglas and Harrisburg (1-1) hosts Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

More softball scores: South Albany 12, Cleveland 11; Willamette 14, Crescent Valley 3; Sweet Home 7, Molalla 5; Jefferson 28, Colton 4

Baseball

Kadon Haugen went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and allowed one earned run in four innings of relief in Santiam Christian's 9-8 nonleague home loss to La Pine. He also walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.

Andrew Haase and Kellen O’Malley each drove in a run for the Eagles (1-1), who hosts Pleasant Hill on Friday.

More baseball scores: Tualatin 12, Crescent Valley 3; West Albany 2, Wilsonville 1 (13); Molalla 9, Sweet Home 6; Monroe 14, Harrisburg 0

Boys tennis

Philomath swept visiting Lebanon 8-0 in a nonleague match.

Singles winners were Dawson Beckstead, Andrew Leonard, Jackson Rice and Owen Thomas. In doubles, they were the teams of Theodore Benbow and Sawyer Ainsworth, Gradin Fairbanks and Lane Schell, Jackson Holroyd and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Ethan Aynes and Johnny Pickett.

