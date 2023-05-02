Miranda Scovil had 23 strikeouts and allowed two total hits Monday as Santiam Christian swept visiting Jefferson in a 3A Special District 2 softball doubleheader.

Game scores were 10-0 and 8-1.

Scovil, who pitched two complete games, also had a home run and a triple with three RBIs in the first game.

SC’s Maddy Roth had a three hits including a triple and two RBIs in the opener. Teammate Alyssa Knox had three hits with a triple, double and one RBI on the day.

“Miranda was as dominant as I have seen her tonight. To get a combined 23 strikeouts and only 1 run, you have to be focused, and she was,” Santiam Christian coach Dan Whitney said. “Maddy Roth caught both games and contributed to the offense with key hits. Alyssa Knox played solid defense at shortstop while hitting a triple and a double.

“Tonight we focused on fundamentals and the end result was success. I’m very proud of our girls.”

Both teams play again Wednesday, with SC (5-11, 4-6) hosting Dayton and Jefferson (8-9, 2-7) at Sheridan.

More softball scores: Corvallis 19, Woodburn 1; Lebanon 12, West Albany 0 (5); Dallas/Perrydale 16, Crescent Valley 0 (3); Yamhill-Carlton 5, Scio 4;

Baseball scores: West Albany 9, South Albany 4; Lebanon 20, McKay 0; Corvallis 9, Silverton 0; Newport 9, Philomath/Alsea 7; Cascade 9, Sweet Home 0; Pleasant Hill 10, Harrisburg 0 (5); Yamhill-Carlton 14, Scio 1 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.