Scio had four winners in Saturday’s Jefferson Jump Off track and field meet at Jefferson.

Levi Forson won the boys high jump (10 feet), Jaden Franklin the boys long jump (17-4½), Vivy Hirschfelder the girls pole vault (6-6) and Maddie Bockelman the girls long jump (13-2) for the Loggers in the five-team meet.

Jefferson’s Riley Kemmer was first in the girls triple jump (25-2½) and teammate Holly Gay was second in the pole vault (6-0) and long jump (12-6).

On the boys side, Jefferson’s Andrew Kenna was second in the high jump (5-4) and Calvin Grantom second in the pole vault (9-6).

Baseball score: Summit 4, West Albany 0

Softball scores: Crescent Valley 23, North Eugene 5; Crescent Valley 14, North Eugene 4

