Kadon Haugen struck out eight and walked one in a complete-game effort in Santiam Christian’s 4-3 eight-inning win at Scio in a 3A Special District 2 baseball game.

Haugen also had a hit, two stolen bases and one RBI. Teammate Justin Oberfoell had a hit, two walks and one RBI. Jackson Kent stole two bases.

For Scio, Bryan Parazoo had two hits and two stolen bases and allowed two hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Cody Roofener had one hit, one stolen base and three RBIs.

Both teams are home Friday, SC (8-8, 4-1) against Taft and Scio (4-8, 2-2) versus Yamhill-Carlton.

More baseball scores: West Albany 7, Lebanon 2; Elmira 5, Harrisburg 2; Regis 14, Central Linn 6

Softball

Kaya Taylor’s three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Harrisburg a 17-16 home win against Elmira/Mapleton in a Mountain Valley Conference game.

Taylor, who pitched a complete game, had three hits at the plate. Teammate Aaliyah Gaboriault had four hits.

Harrisburg (11-4, 7-2) plays Friday at Elmira/Mapleton in Elmira.

More softball scores: West Albany 6, Lebanon 4; Corvallis 16, Woodburn 1; Jefferson 10, Dayton 9; Scio 10, Santiam Christian 0 (5); Monroe 13, Central Linn 1

Track and field

Ryan Smith won the 300 hurdles (personal-best 45.62 seconds) and was second in the 110 hurdles (18.09, PR) and long jump (17 feet, 7½ inches) to lead the Harrisburg boys to first place in an eight-team meet at Sweet Home.

Teammate Ryder Milam won the long jump (18-4½) and triple jump (36-2). The Eagles’ 4x400 relay team of Malachi Larson, Ayden Stewart, Ryland Bickley and Moses Cain was first in 3:52.63.

Sweet Home was third overall, led by Taevon James’ wins in the 100 (12.32) and 200 (24.36). James also had a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.64).

The Huskies also got wins from Nathan Aker in the shot put (42-1½), Tomas Stafford in the discus (115-8, PR) and Mason Lopez in the javelin (156-5).

Sweet Home was second to Cascade in the girls standings and won both relays.

The 4x100 team (55.16) was Stephanie Saultz, Kaylynn Mamac, Amelia Sullens and Loralai Mark. The 4x400 team (4:53.7) was Lydia Wright, Faith Johnson, Mckenzie Miller and Natiyah Koenig Walters.

Teammate Peyton Markell was second in the 3,000 (14:03.05, PR) and javelin (88-2).

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was seventh in the 1,500 (6:54.93).

Harrisburg was fifth overall. Cadence Smith won the 1,500 (5:38.72) and was third in the high jump (4-4).

Boys tennis

A dominant performance by singles player Richard Wang highlighted Crescent Valley’s Mid-Willamette Conference win at Lebanon on a wet and windy day.

CV won 5-0. Two matches were suspended due to rain.

The Raiders host Central on Thursday.

