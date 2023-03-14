Kadon Haugen and Josh Riddle each had a double and two RBIs, and Riddle and Kellen O’Malley combined on a no-hitter Monday in Santiam Christian baseball’s season-opening win, 10-0 against visiting Monroe in five innings.

Jackson Kent hit a double and Camden Carley drove in two runs for Santiam Christian.

O’Malley was the starting pitcher, striking out four with three walks in four innings. Riddle had three strikeouts with no walks in one inning.

Monroe’s Owen Roberts struck out two batters and teammate Brayden Erickson had a sacrifice.

Both teams are home Wednesday, Santiam Christian against La Pine and Monroe versus Harrisburg.

