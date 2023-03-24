Santiam Christian had just two hits along with five errors Friday in a 10-0 nonleague baseball loss to Kennedy in a tournament in Mesa, Ariz.

Eagles starting pitcher Kellen O’Malley allowed eight runs in 4⅓ innings, but just three were earned. He struck out two and walked none.

Josh Riddle and Jackson Kent had the hits for the Eagles (2-3), who play Lincoln’s junior varsity in a Monday tournament game in Arizona.

More baseball scores: West Albany 13, Green Mountain (Colo.) 8; Regis 8, Monroe 5; Regis 15, Monroe 0

