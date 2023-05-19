John Coiner, Jayden Christy and Caleb Ness were all double winners, leading a dominant effort in which the Santiam Christian boys won all nine races on the track Thursday and 12 events overall on their way to claiming the team title at the 3A Special District 3 track and field meet at Scio High School.

Coiner won the 100 meters (personal-best 11.13 seconds) and 200 (23.11) and Christy was first in the 110 hurdles (15.39) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). Caleb Ness won the 400 (52.45) and 300 hurdles (42.43) and was second in the javelin (168-10).

Christy and Coiner joined Owen Gurney and Caden Trimmer on the first-place 4x100 relay (44.66). Ness and Trimmer ran with Benjamin Bourne and Colin Longballa on the winning 4x100 relay (3:35.75).

Gurney won the triple jump (39-9½) and was third in the 100 (11.61).

Longballa won the 800 (2:02.39, PR) and Bourne the 1,500 (4:17.16).

Trimmer was second in the 110 hurdles (16.50) and third in the 200 (23.52, PR).

The Eagles also got thirds from Jeremy Ness in the 400 (55.61, PR), Diego Zambrano in the 1,500 (4:27.01), Michael Knox in the discus (109-5, PR) and Kamran Ness in the javelin (145-9, PR).

Harrisburg, third in the team standings in the eight-team meet, got third-place finishes Thursday from Ryder Milam third in the triple jump (37-10) and the 4x100 relay team of Malachi Larson, Jack Lidbeck, Shawn Hall and Payton Cook (46.24).

Jefferson’s Andrew Kenna was third in the high jump (5-7, PR). The Lions were sixth in the team standings. Scio’s Levi Forson was second in the 300 hurdles (43.71). The Loggers were seventh overall.

The top two placers in each event qualify for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Athletes can also reach the state meet with qualifying marks and times or by receiving a statewide wild-card berth awarded to those who don’t finish in the top two at their district meets.

Five wildcards are awarded at the 5A level, one at the 4A and 3A levels and four at the 2A and 1A levels.

The state meet for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will be held May 25-26 and for 6A, 5A and 4A it will be May 26-27.

The Santiam Christian girls were third overall, led by Elise Linderman’s wins in the 200 (27.00, PR) and triple jump (31-5).

Linderman joined Lucie Vigil, Liv Haima and Bailey Kniebuehler on the second-place 4x100 relay (53.04)

Haima won the 400 (1:02.24) and was joined by Elysia Schweitzer, Brinley Beam and Grace Faber on the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:39.11). Beam was second in the 800 (2:35.22).

Holly Gay won the pole vault (7-5) led Jefferson to fifth in the team standings. The Lions got third-place finishes from Riley Kemmer in the triple jump (28-1, PR) and the 4x400 relay team of Flor Ruiz-Jimenez, Lilly Tegner, Kemmer and Gretchen Orton (5:17.85).

Scio was sixth overall. Athena Lau won the 1,500 (5:22.36) and Emily Zamudio was second in the 300 hurdles (53.51, PR) and third in the pole vault (5-5) for the Loggers.

Vivy Hirschfelder was second in the pole vault (6-11) and Jaedyn Delahunt third in the 100 hurdles (18.17).

Harrisburg’s Cadence Smith was second in the 1,500 (5:22.89, PR). The Lions were seventh overall.

Baseball

Bryce Harmon and Bryant Starr combined to strike out 11 and Ryan Rivers had two doubles in Lebanon’s 3-2 win at Gladstone in a nonleague game.

Harmon pitched into the fifth inning. He struck out seven and walked two while giving up six hits. Starr allowed one hit and a walk with four strikeouts.

Colton Vandetta doubled and scored in the first on a Matt Woodward grounder.

CJ Kennedy drove in a run in the fourth with a two-out double.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh, the Warriors picked up an insurance on a two-out, two-strike double by Rivers. Rivers scored Zach Lyon, who had singled to open the inning.

That run would prove to be important because Gladstone scored a run in the bottom half off of a hit, two ground-ball outs and a single.

Lebanon (21-6) now awaits the announcement of its matchup in next Tuesday’s 5A round of 16.

More baseball scores: Scappoose 3, Corvallis 0; Santiam Christian 11, Monroe 0

Softball scores: Corvallis 12, Liberty 7; Scio 6, Kennedy 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.