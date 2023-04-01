Santiam Christian couldn’t keep Douglas off the basepaths Friday and lost both games of a home baseball doubleheader.

Game scores were 12-2 and 16-10.

In the opener, Camden Carley had two hits for the Eagles. Kellen O’Malley pitched 5 1/3 innings in a start, allowing 12 hits, nine runs (three earned) and two walks with four strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Kadon Haugen had two hits (both doubles) and four RBIs, Justin Oberfoell two hits (one triple) and one RBI and Danny Simili two hits (one double) and one RBI.

Josh Riddle added three hits and one RBI, Mike Brawn two hits and Jacob Yenchik two RBIs.

SC had 11 total errors, including eight in the first game. Coach Matt Nosack said there were probably more errors than were recorded.

“It was obvious today that Douglas wanted to be there and we did not,” Nosack said. “Mentally and physically we played poorly.”

The Eagles (4-5) open 3A Special District 2 play Tuesday at home against Yamhill-Carlton.

More baseball scores: Marist Catholic 8, Crescent Valley 4; Stayton 7, Crescent Valley 1; Glide 22, Central Linn 13 (5)

Softball scores: Corvallis 10, Reynolds 0; Lake Oswego 4, Corvallis 1; Scio 11, South Umpqua 2