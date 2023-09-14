Taylor Donaldson had 22 kills and 15 digs Thursday as eighth-ranked South Albany defeated No. 9 Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball home match.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-18, 25-15.

Kaylee Cordle added 11 kills and nine digs, Maddie Angel 21 digs, Klaire Bitter 33 assists and Alana Floro three stuff blocks, five digs and two kills. Angel, Donaldson and Bitter are all team captains.

“Everything just clicked for the team tonight and they really settled into a groove as a team,” RedHawks coach Kaela Wehrman said. “Our team was led by some outstanding leadership from our young returners, who have stepped up as captains this season.”

South (6-1, 3-1) plays Tuesday at Dallas.

Santiam Christian 3, Amity 0

Joya Euhus and Teagan Wilson recorded 16 kills each and Lexie Boshart added 35 assists as the seventh-ranked Eagles got the home sweep and stayed undefeated in PacWest Conference play.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.

SC (4-2, 3-0) plays Saturday at the Sisters Invite.

Oakridge 3, East Linn Christian 1

Kylee Mills had 16 kills and four aces with assists from Paige Warren in the Eagles’ Valley Coast Conference home loss to the fifth-ranked Warriors.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18.

“We played one of the hardest teams but these girls played their hardest and they played really well together tonight,” Eagles coach Kassandra Denue said.

East Linn (2-5, 1-1) hosts Waldport and Reedsport in league matches Saturday.

Cross-country

Crescent Valley’s Lillian Weiss was first and Philomath’s Adele Beckstead third Thursday to lead their respective teams at the Country Fair Classic cross-country meet near Veneta.

Lillian finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 52 seconds and Beckstead in 19:25.

Philomath won the team title with 37 points, 30 better than runner-up Crescent Valley, which was without two-time state champion Emily Wisniewski, who is competing in a Saturday race in California.

Philomath’s Ana Candanoza was fifth (19:51), CV’s Sasha Kelly sixth (20:05) and Philomath’s Lucy King ninth (21:00).

Monroe’s Hannah Smith was 40th (24:01). The Dragons did not field a complete team.

The girls race included eight complete teams.

Boys

Crescent Valley’s Cody Pollock was sixth (16:53) to lead the Raiders to second among 15 complete teams.

Philomath’s Leo Pausch was eighth (17:16), as were the Warriors. Monroe’s Eli Dilworth was 35th (18:52) and the Dragons were ninth overall.

Boys soccer

Henry Catlin scored in the first half and Jonathan Fiscal in the second of West Albany’s 2-0 nonleague home win against Gresham.

Jonah Lasselle and Marvin Gamboa both had assists for the Bulldogs, who bounced back from two straight losses to even their record on the season.

“After a rocky start to the season, it was good to see the boys put in a solid performance,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “We did a lot of things well, but still room for improvement.”

The Bulldogs (2-2) host Eagle Point on Tuesday in another nonleague contest.

