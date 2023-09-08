Taylor Donaldson had 14 kills and Maddie Angel 13 digs Thursday to lead South Albany to a three-set sweep of visiting Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-19, 25-14.

Kaylee Rae Cordle added six kills.

“It was a great team effort, with every player stepping up to contribute and be a part of earning the home win,” RedHawks coach Kaela Wehrman said.

South (4-1, 1-1) plays Tuesday at McKay in Salem.

Santiam Christian 3, Taft 1

Joya Euhus blasted 30 kills in the Eagles’ PacWest Conference road win in Lincoln City.

Set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 25-9.

Teagan Wilson added 12 kills, Lucie Vigil six kills and Allison Curtis five kills for SC (3-1, 2-0), which hosts Creswell on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Regis 3, East Linn Christian 0

Kylee Mills had nine kills and Lexy Kauffman five kills in the Eagles’ three-set road loss in Stayton.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.

East Linn also lost in three sets Wednesday at Santiam in Mill City.

Kauffman and Mills each had three kills and Tessa Salvage two blocks for the Eagles. Set scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.

East Linn (1-4) opens Valley Coast Conference play Tuesday at home against Central Linn.

Girls soccer

Maddy Howard scored two unassisted second-half goals in Central Linn/East Linn Christian’s 3-1 win at Elmira in a 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 match.

Avery Runyon scored in the first half off a Jayne Neal assist and Rhian Hollister had two saves in goal.

The Cobras (2-1, 2-0) travel Tuesday to Creswell for another league contest.

