High school roundup: Pool strikes out nine in Central Linn softball's win at Oakland

Bailey Pool struck out nine in Central Linn’s 12-0, five-inning softball win at Oakland.

Pool allowed two hits and one walk.

Delaney Northern had three of the Cobras’ 11 hits. Lora Johnson had two hits and Elsie Donaldson two RBIs. Northern, Johnson, Pool and Rio also knocked in runs.

The Cobras (1-1) are scheduled to host Western Christian on Tuesday.

Other softball scores: Jefferson 13, Gaston 0; Jefferson 8, Gaston 7; Harrisburg/Mohawk 18, Lowell 1 (3)

Baseball scores: Grant 3, West Albany 2; Corvallis 6, Crater 2; Willamette 11, Corvallis 1; Crescent Valley 11, Henley 8; Springfield 4, South Albany 3; Elmira/Triangle Lake 9, South Albany 8; Glide 11, East Linn Christian 6; Milwaukie 18, South Albany 8; Hidden Valley 6, Philomath 0; Junction City 21, East Linn Christian 2 (5); Santiam Christian 3, Warrenton 1; Warrenton 8, Monroe 7; Santiam Christian 10, Monroe 6

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

