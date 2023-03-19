Monroe High defeated Western Christian 22-0 Friday in a nonconference baseball game.

Mikey Terry led the Dragons with two hits and five RBIs. Ethen Doyle also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored four runs.

Four Monroe pitchers combined for the one-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking five.

Monroe (2-1) will host Regis on Tuesday.

Pleasant Hill 5, Santiam Christian 1 (8)

Santiam Christian committed four errors leading to four unearned runs in the home loss to Pleasant Hill.

Josh Riddle started for the Eagles and went four innings, giving up three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Kellen O’Malley pitched the final four innings, giving up six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Camden Carley had two hits for the Eagles.

Santiam Christian (1-2) will host Philomath on Tuesday.

Softball

Santiam Christian fell at Pleasant Hill 12-4 in a game which the Billies broke open late.

The game was tied at 3-3 until the bottom of the sixth when Santiam Christian errors led to a big inning for the hosts.

Alyssa Knox went 3 for 4 with a double for Santiam Christian and Maddy Roth was 2 for 4 with a double. Miranda Scovil also had two hits and Brenda Burgess doubled.

Santiam Christian (1-1) will play Monday at Blanchet.

Boys tennis

Philomath took a 5-3 win over Silverton with a sweep of the singles matches.

Dawson Beckstead, Andrew Leonard, Jackson Rice and Owen Thomas didn't drop a set for the Warriors.

Philomath then clinched the win with a victory in No. 3 doubles by Jackson Holroyd and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon.

Philomath (2-0) will host South Albany on Tuesday.

LaSalle Prep 6, Corvallis 2

On Thursday, the Spartans got wins from Nathan Power in No. 4 singles and from Levente Liszkai and Jasper Baumgartner in No. 2 doubles in a matchup with LaSalle Prep.

Liszkai and Baumgartner won two tiebreakers to secure the victory.

Corvallis will play at Grant on Tuesday.

