Ryan Rivers struck out 19 batters while throwing a no-hitter Tuesday in Lebanon’s 6-0 home win against Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game.

Rivers, a senior who faced 22 batters, one over the minimum, did not allow a walk.

CJ Kennedy was 2 for 3 with a triple and a double. Tyler Walker added a double and two RBIs. Hayden George also hit a double and had one RBI

Kennedy tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Lebanon broke the game open in the fourth with three runs to lead 4-0.

George had a run-scoring double and later Walker doubled to score two. Kennedy drove in two with his double in the sixth.

The Warriors (8-3, 3-0) host West Albany on Friday.

More baseball scores: Crescent Valley 12, McKay 2; Central/Kings Valley Charter 9, South Albany 1; La Pine 14, Harrisburg 0 (5)

Softball scores: Crescent Valley 20, McKay JV 5; Harrisburg 15, La Pine 0; Monroe 20, Colton 1 (3)

Boys tennis

Corvallis took all matches in straight sets to get an 8-0 Mid-Willamette win at Woodburn.

Liam Gottlieb, Anders Johnson, Reid Gold and Nathan Power. Doubles winners were the teams of Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis; Levente Liszkai and Jasper Baumgartner; Mateo Cervantes and Jude Williams; and Gabe Kemp and James Gottlieb.

The Spartans host Dallas on Wednesday.

South Albany 5, McKay 3

Senior Blaine Leichty remained undefeated at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win in the RedHawks’ Mid-Willamette victory in Salem.

South’s other singles winners were No. 3 Carson Hamilton and No. 3 Cameron Bylund. Doubles winners were the teams of Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez and Kanaan Bennett and Jesus Callazo.

“I'm very pleased with our progress at this point in the season,” RedHawks coach Phil Leichty said.

South (4-0, 1-0) plays Wednesday at Crescent Valley and hosts Silverton on Thursday.

Philomath 6, North Marion 0

Jackson Rice moved up one spot to No. 2 singles and got a win in the Warriors’ road victory in Aurora.

Other singles winners were Dawson Beckstead and Owen Thomas. Doubles winners were the teams of Theodore Benbow and Sawyer Ainsworth; Gradin Fairbanks and Lane Schnell; and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Jackson Holroyd.

Philomath (6-2-1) plays Thursday at Cascade in Turner.

Crescent Valley 8, Dallas 0

A three-set doubles win for TJ Dukes and Will Rosling highlighted the Raiders’ conference road win.

CV hosts South Albany on Wednesday.

Girls tennis

Corvallis won three of four doubles matches to take a 5-3 Mid-Willamette home win against Woodburn.

Corvallis’ singles winners were Corinna Lobscheid and Clarissa Perez. Doubles winners were the teams of Annaleise Earl and Maggie Hackethorn; AnnaBeth Dinkins and Geneva Yaich; and Niya Spehar and Lucca Ruggiero.

The Spartans play Wednesday at Dallas.

Track and field

Alyse Fountain won the 100 meters (12.80 seconds) and 200 (26.94) with personal bests to lead the Lebanon girls to the team win in a three-team meet at Central in Independence.

Fountain’s 100 time moved her to second on the 5A season list. Her 200 time was good for seventh.

Addilynne Pickles was first in the 400 (1:05.34, PR) and second in the long jump (15 feet, 9½ inches, PR) for the Warriors.

Cadence Graves won the 300 hurdles (52.19, PR) and was second in the pole vault (7-0, PR). Hayden Knutson won the triple jump (31-8, PR) and was third in the long jump (14-8).

Jackson Parrish won the long jump (20-3½) and triple jump (41-3) to lead the Lebanon boys, who were third overall. The Warriors also got wins from Rowan Jones in the 300 hurdles (44.96 PR) and Gabe Allise-Jester in the javelin (145-11, PR).

Monroe boys second

Nathaniel Young won the 200 (24.87), 400 (53.35, PR), long jump (19-8½, PR) and triple jump (41-1) to lead the Monroe boys to second in a five-team league home meet.

Teammate Diego Garcia won the shot put (37-10 ½, PR) and was second in the discus (103-7, PR).

Tait Owens won the 110 hurdles (18.82, PR) and 300 hurdles (49.45) for Central Linn, which was third. Teammate Bren Schneiter won the high jump (5-8), was second in the 400 (56.99) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:54.37).

In girls events, Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was first in the 200 (29.31), 400 (1:07.4) and javelin (90-3, PR) for the Dragons, who were third overall.

Central Linn’s Katja Griffith won the 1,500 (5:36.53) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:58.46). The Cobras were fourth as a team.

Sweet Home boys second

Mason Lopez won the boys110 hurdles (18.67, PR) and javelin (159-1) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.52) to help Sweet Home take runner-up in a six-team meet at Newport.

Kaylene Zajic was second in the 1,500 (6:15.89) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:59.67) to lead the Sweet Home girls, who were third.

Teammate Peyton Markell was second in the javelin (89-6, PR).

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.