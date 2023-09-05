LEBANON – Lebanon fought off visiting Central in all three sets Tuesday night to earn a sweep in the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball opener for both teams.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-20.

Savanna Walker had six aces and Mckenna Villarreal four aces for the Warriors.

Lebanon (3-0) rallied from a 10-5 deficit in the first set and later used a 7-1 run to go ahead 19-16, only to see Central (3-2) tie the match at 19-all. But the Warriors finished on a 6-1 run with two Cadence Casey kills sandwiching a Walker ace to end it.

Lebanon led by as many as five in the second set before Central bounced back to tie it at 15-all and eventually lead 19-17.

A Casey kill was followed by two Jannah Jimenez aces that completed a 6-2 run and put the Warriors at set point. The Warriors committed a hitting error to help the Panthers close the gap, but Central then served out of bounce to put Lebanon in full control.

The Panthers’ only lead in the third set was at 3-2, but the visitors kept it close before the Warriors turned it on with an 11-10 advantage.

Villarreal had two aces, Walker two kills and Reagan Heim a kill and a block in a 13-4 run that made it 22-14.

Lebanon led 24-15 before Central scored five straight to make it interesting. But the Panthers’ next serve was off the mark, and the Warriors stayed undefeated on the season.

Lebanon travels Thursday to Silverton for another conference match before playing in the Southridge tournament on Saturday in Beaverton.

Santiam Christian 3, Scio 0

Teagan Wilson had 15 kills and Joya Euhus 13 kills and four aces in the Eagles’ three-set home sweep in the PacWest Conference opener for both teams.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-21.

Scio’s stats were not reported.

Scio (2-2) plays Wednesday at Dayton and Santiam Christian (2-1) goes to Taft in Lincoln City on Thursday.

