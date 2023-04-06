Tatum Cole had two hits and three RBIs and Emma Sheets two hits and two RBIs Wednesday in Lebanon’s 16-0 home win against visiting Central/Kings Valley Charter in three innings in the Mid-Willamette Conference softball opener for both teams.

The Warriors, ranked fourth in the latest 5A coaches poll, scored 12 runs in the first inning on just four hits, including a run-scoring double by Cole.

Alexis Mulligan had one hit and three RBIs. Alivia Holden had a run-scoring double. Jannah Jimenez also had a double.

Holden, Lebanon's starting pitcher, struck out three and walked one in the eight batters she faced. In relief, Cole hit the first batter in the box but got a strikeout and grounder to finish the game.

Lebanon (7-1) hosts Silverton on Friday.

More softball scores: South Albany 17, Crescent Valley 5 (5); Harrisburg 16, Pleasant Hill 10; Jefferson 16, Toledo 4; Blanchet Catholic 13, Monroe 5

Baseball

Ryan Rivers was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and allowed four hits over five innings in second-ranked Lebanon’s 9-5 home win against No. 5 Central/Kings Valley Charter in both teams’ Mid-Willamette opener.

Rivers struck out six and walked three. Bryce Harmon allowed one earned run over the final two innings.

Matt Woodward and Dre Smith also hit a home run. Smith and Zach Lyon both had two hits. Woodward had two RBIs.

Lebanon (6-3) plays Friday at Central.

Corvallis 23, McKay 1 (5)

Axel Prechel was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two walks and Caden McGowan 3 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs in the co-No. 8 Spartans’ Mid-Willamette opener at home.

On the mound, Max Gregg allowed no hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Corvallis (5-4) plays Friday at McKay in Salem.

More baseball scores: Crescent Valley 13, South Albany 1 (5); Pleasant Hill 14, Harrisburg 4 (5)

Track and field

Kate Middleton won the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 59.02 seconds) and 3,000 (11:08.29) to lead the Corvallis girls to first overall in a three-team Mid-Willamette meet at Silverton.

Olivia Bannister was first in the 100 hurdles (17.89) and was second in the 300 hurdles (55.40) for the Spartans. Keira Davis won the discus (102-0) and was second in the javelin (100-3). Elena Wright won the pole vault (7-9) and tied for second in the high jump (4-4).

The Corvallis boys were second behind double wins by Cole Fiegener in the 800 (2:00.98) and 3,000 (9:21.1) and Truman Brasfield in the 300 hurdles (42.39) and long jump (19-9¾)

Aydan Schively won the shot put (45-7) and was second in the discus (130-2½).

