Lebanon scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to walk off with a 2-1 win against visiting Canby in a nonconference baseball game.

Dre Smith reached base on an error in the seventh then went to third on a Tyler Walker single.

After an intentional walk to load the bases, CJ Kennedy hit a ground ball to the second baseman that the fielder had to make an off-balance throw on and Smith slid in with the winning run.

Ryan Rivers went six innings, scattering six hits and giving up no runs. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Rivers pitched out of a jam in the third inning. After back-to-back singles put a runner on third, he got back to the dugout unscathed by striking out the final two hitters.

Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Bryant Starr in the first inning for the game’s first run. Canby evened the score in the seventh with the help of two walks.

Zach Lyon and Colton Vandetta each had a double for the Warriors.

The game matched father and son head coaches in Lebanon’s Jeff Stolsig and Canby’s JJ Stolsig, a Lebanon alum, respectively.

Lebanon (3-0) hosts Bend on Tuesday.

More baseball scores: West Albany 4, Churchill 2; South Albany 13, Springfield 2; Blanchet Catholic 18, Central Linn 2 (5)

Boys golf

Lebanon’s Ryland Carroll shot 74 to finish as medalist in the Mid-Willamette Conference tournament at Cross Creek Golf Club near Dallas.

Crescent Valley, behind Cole Rivers’ 77 and Phillip Weiss’ 78, was the team champion at 332, three shots better than Corvallis.

Chase Brown led the Spartans with a 77 and Ryan John was second on the team at 83.

Lebanon was third at 346.

Girls golf

Crescent Valley’s Mercedes Marriott shot 76 at Salem Golf Club on Monday, opening the Mid-Willamette Conference season with her second straight win.

Marriott carded a 9-hole score of even-par 36 in last week’s tournament in a CV team win at Cross Creek.

Monday, she led the Raiders to a tournament-leading score of 385.

Annabelle Wells 110 for Lebanon, which was fourth at 508. Corvallis, led by Megan Weldon’s 112, shot 520 for fifth place.

Beau Hynes shot 105 for South Albany, which didn’t field a complete team. Bella Kinghorn shot 110 for West Albany, which was also incomplete.

