Hayden Knutson won two individual events and ran a leg on a winning relay Tuesday to lead the Lebanon girls to first place overall in a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at South Albany.

Knutson won the long jump (14 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (31-2) and was part of the first-place 4x100-meter relay (52.39 seconds).

Teammate Alyse Fountain won the 100 (13.19) was second in the 200 (27.99) and also ran on the 4x100 relay. Lebanon’s Taryn Cornell won the shot put (33-6½) and was third in the discus (86-3).

Crescent Valley was second and South Albany third.

South’s Pharalynn Dickson won the 200 (26.81) and 400 (1:00.8) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:20.89). CV’s Shino Sansome won the 100 hurdles (18.89) and was second in the long jump (14-2).

In boys events, South’s Sawyer Hallberg won the 100 (11.79) and 200 (23.74) and helped the RedHawks win the 4x100 relay (45.96) on their way to taking first overall.

Teammate Matthew Resnik won the 800 (2:02.5) and was second in 1,500 (4:11.0). South’s Jesse Bass had a 5A season-leading throw with a win in the shot put (46-10½).

Lebanon was second and Crescent Valley third in the team standings.

CV’s Dylan Mitchell won the 110 hurdles (18.91) and 300 hurdles (46.44) and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:44.36). Teammate Kanoa Blake ran a 5A season-best time in the 1,500 (4:08.33) and also had a leg on the 4x400 relay.

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish won the triple jump (40-8) and was second in the high jump (5-8).

Softball

Bailey Pool struck out 23 batters and Lora Johnson stole six bases as Central Linn edged visiting Salem Academy/Willamette Valley Christian 5-4 in 10 innings in a 2A/1A Special District 2 game.

Pool and Johnson was 3 for 4, both with one RBI. Pool stole two bases and Rhian Hollister had one hit and two RBIs.

The Cobras (2-3, 2-0) play Thursday at Santiam in Mill City.

More softball scores: Tigard 3, Corvallis 2 (8); Scio 10, Jefferson 0 (5); Yamhill-Carlton 12, Santiam Christian 2 (5); Kennedy 8, Monroe 4

Baseball

Luke Crowson, Brock Horning and Asher Strand all had two hits in Monroe’s 18-3 five-inning home win against Santiam in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

Manny Smith had a double and three RBIs. Crowson and Horning also hit a double. Strand and Brayden Erickson had two RBIs apiece. Smith and Strand both had two stolen bases.

On the mound, Horning (three innings) and Owen Roberts (two) combined to allow one earned run, five hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

Monroe (4-5, 1-3) plays a Friday doubleheader at Santiam in Mill City.

More baseball scores: Marshfield 10, Sweet Home 4; Yamhill-Carlton 12, Santiam Christian 2; Scio 11, Willamina 1 (6); Central Linn 11, East Linn Christian 1 (6)

Girls tennis

Corvallis swept all matches in straight sets to take an 8-0 Mid-Willamette home win against McKay.

Singles winners were Corinna Lobscheid, Sofia Isaias-Day, Mishelle Noa-Guevara and Geneva Yaich. Doubles winners were the teams of Annaleise Earl and Maggie Hackethorn, Teza Ross and Jayden Brandis-Corbin, Miranda Arredondo Sanchez and Clarissa Perez and Niya Spehar and Lucca Ruggiero.

The Spartans play Thursday at Dallas.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.