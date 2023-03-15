Holland Jensen struck out 17 batters Tuesday in Corvallis softball’s 9-4 win against South Eugene in the Spartans’ season opener at Sheldon High School in Eugene.

Jensen allowed seven hits, three earned runs and six walks in the complete-game effort. At the plate, she was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and walked three times.

Kaylee Pickering, Hannah Jensen and Analise Leonard also had two hits. Pickering hit a double and knocked in three runs and Hannah Jensen stole two bases.

Corvallis hosts Summit on Friday.

Harrisburg 11, Central Linn 1 (5)

Kaya Taylor allowed two hits and two walks in five innings in the circle in the Eagles’ win. Aliyiah Gaboriault was 2 for 2 and Jadyn Delahunt had a triple for Harrisburg.

Central Linn’s statistics were not reported.

Harrisburg plays at Monroe on Wednesday and Central Linn travels to Oakland on Friday.

Baseball

Ryan Rivers threw four innings of one-hit baseball and struck out nine with three walks in Lebanon’s 5-4 season-opening home win against McNary.

Rivers also doubled in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with his lone hit of the game.

Lebanon pitchers struck out 15 Celtics in all. Zach Lyon picked up the win throwing just 10 pitches to get three outs in the seventh.

Colton Vandetta was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

In a back-and-forth game, Lebanon scored three in the fifth and McNary got four in the top of the seventh.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Vandetta hit a ball to third base and the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag and Vandetta slid under the tag.

Bryant Starr followed with a walk and then Rivers delivered a bullet for the game-winning hit.

The Warriors host South Medford on Thursday.

Central Linn 6, Harrisburg 5

Devin Martin went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Christian Baird 1 for 3, both with one RBI, for visiting Harrisburg in the season opener for both teams. Baird also scored a run.

Harrisburg’s Kaiden Roberts allowed one hit and struck out three in three innings.

Central Linn statistics were not reported.

Harrisburg plays at Monroe on Wednesday at Central Linn goes to Oakland on Friday.

Girls tennis

Mishelle Noa-Guevara got a three-set win at second singles in Corvallis’ 7-1 loss to Ida B. Wells in Portland.

“This was a tough match against a very experienced 6A team, but all the girls gave it their best for the first match of the season,” Spartans coach Nicholas Weaver said. “I was particularly impressed with Mishelle's effort at No. 2 singles, pulling out a win for us.. She saved a match point and took 2 hours and 45 minutes, but stayed strong mentally and got a well-deserved win as a result.”

Corvallis plays Thursday at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie.

Boys tennis

A win by Sam Bladon and Patrick Higgins at fourth doubles highlighted Crescent Valley’s 6-2 win at Sherwood.

The duo won a tight match, taking a 10-5 win in the final-set tiebreak to seal the team victory.

The Raiders host 6A defending champion Lincoln on Thursday.