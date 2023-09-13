East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde was the runaway winner in the girls race at Wednesday’s Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational cross-country meet at Silver Falls State Park

Daisy Lalonde completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 48.4 seconds

Corvallis’ Kate Middleton was second (19:27), followed by teammates Lucia Williams (third, 19:32), Finn Hanson (eighth, 20:49) and Hannah Middleton (ninth, 20:52) in the top 10 to lead the Spartans to the team title in the 35-team meet with 25 points, 79 better than runner-up Silverton.

South Albany’s Pharalynn Dickson (20th, 22:01), Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson (27th, 22:54), West Albany’s Violet Stenger (32nd, 23:15), Santiam Christian’s Ashlynn Rhoades (50th, 24:46) and Scio’s Emily Zamudio (78th, 27:00) led their respective teams.

South was seventh, Harrisburg eighth and Santiam Christian ninth in the team standings. East Linn Christian, Scio and West were incomplete.

Boys

South Albany’s Matthew Resnik (15:19) and Zander Campbell (15:30) went 1-2, but it was Corvallis, led by Cole Fiegener (third, 16:01), that took the team title.

Corvallis scored 35 points, 28 better than second-place South.

The Spartans’ Calvin Atkinson (fourth, 16:48), Joseph Parmigiani (fifth, 17:06) and Oliver Curtis (ninth, 17:16) were also in the top 10 along with South’s Kaleb Bennett (sixth, 17:13) and Santiam Christian’s Diego Zambrano (eighth, 17:15).

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek (17th, 17:43), Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez (37th, 18:42), Lebanon’s David Brandt (49th, 19:16), West Albany’s Carter Johnson (50th, 19:20), Scio’s Chris Ennis (73rd, 20:45) and East Linn Christian’s Jadon Loveless were first across the line for their respective teams.

Harrisburg was fourth, Santiam Christian sixth, Lebanon 13th and Scio 16th. Jefferson, East Linn and West were incomplete.

Boys soccer score: Sandy 2, South Albany 1

Girls soccer score: Hillsboro 5, South Albany 0

