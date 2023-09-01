East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde was the girls race winner Thursday at the Darrel Deedon Invite cross-country meet at Cascade High in Turner.

Lalonde, the defending 3A/2A/1A state champion, completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 16.2 seconds.

Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton was fourth (23:18) and Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson eighth (24:52) to lead their respective teams.

Team scores were not kept and boys results were not available.

Volleyball

Lilly Tigner had six kills, PaytonLynn Baldwin five kills and Kenzie Tillerson four kills Thursday in Jefferson’s three-set home loss to Santiam in a nonleague match.

Set scores were 25-16, 27-25, 18-25.

The Lions (1-1) open PacWest Conference play Tuesday at Taft.

Philomath 3, Corvallis 2

The Warriors came back from a 2-1 deficit to win the nonleague match on the road. Set scores were 25-16, 22-25, 11-25, 25-16, 15-9.

In other matches at CHS, Sprague swept Corvallis (25-16, 25-10, 25-20) and Philomath (25-13, 25-16, 25-19).

Tuesday, Philomath (1-1) plays Gladstone and Junction City at Junction City while Corvallis (0-3) opens Mid-Willamette Conference action at McKay in Salem.

More volleyball scores: Sweet Home 3, Molalla 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-4); Corbett 3, Scio 2 (25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 22-25, 15-12); Creswell 3, Monroe 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-12); Coquille 3, Harrisburg 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-15); East Linn Christian 3, Kennedy 1 (15-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13); Nestucca 3, East Linn Christian 2 (26-24, 28-26, 20-25, 18-25, 15-13); Blanchet Catholic 3, Central Linn 0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-10); Alsea 3, Triangle Lake 1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17)

Football

Sweet Home committed four turnovers and scored on a third-quarter safety in a 16-2 nonleague loss at Madras in the season opener.

The Huskies host Molalla next Friday.

Alsea 60, Crow/City First Christian 6

The Wolverines opened their season with a nonleague road win. Alsea and Crow are 1A 6-man Special District 2 North opponents, but the contest was considered a nonleague game.

Alsea hosts Triangle Lake in the league opener next Friday.

Boys soccer scores: Southridge 7, Lebanon 0; South Albany 1, Benson 0; Corvallis 4, Ridgeview 0; Marist Catholic 4, Philomath/Eddyville Charter 1; Sweet Home 3, Elmira 3; Santiam Christian 4, Yamhill-Carlton 1

Girls soccer scores: Glencoe 5, Lebanon 1; Corvallis 2, Newberg 1; Elmira 7, Sweet Home 0; Marist Catholic 3, Philomath 2; Amity 4, Central Linn/East Linn Christian 3

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.