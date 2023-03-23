South Albany freshman Pharalynn Dickson got her high school track and field career off to a strong start Wednesday at the nine-team Mid-Valley Dental Invitational in Dallas.

Dickson won the girls 200 (26.77 seconds) and 400 (59.54) meters and helped the RedHawks win the 4x400 relay (4:18.11) in a meet that included seven area teams.

Philomath’s Ingrid Hellesto was first in the 300 hurdles (50.58) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 relay (51.25), and second-place 4x400 relay (4:21.12). Sister Janice Hellesto was second in the 400 (1:03.34), third in the 200 (28.16) and competed on both relays.

Orianna Campbell of Corvallis was first in the discus (102 feet, 10 inches) and third in the shot put (30-4½). West Albany’s Jenna Konzelman won the long jump (15-6) and was second in the triple jump (32-1).

Two-time 5A cross-country state champion Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley won the 3,000 (10:02.0).

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman tied for second in the high jump (4-8) and was third in the long jump (15-1½). Lebanon’s Aurora Torresi was second in the javelin (99-6).

In boys events, Corvallis’ Aydan Schiveley won the discus (138-9) and javelin (144-11) and was second in the shot put (43-2¼).

South Albany’s Sawyer Hallberg was first in the 100 (11.81) and 200 (23.72). Truman Brasfield of Corvallis won the 0300 hurdles (42.12) and long jump (21-1½). West Albany’s Garrett Lee won the pole vault at 14-0, a personal best by 30 inches, and also won the 110 hurdles (15.57).

Crescent Valley’s Tate Herber won the high jump (6-0) and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay (3:36.0). Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne, the 3A cross-country state champion, won the 3,000 (9:24.0).

Philomath’s Warwick Bushnell was first in the 400 (52.28), second in the 200 (24.19) and helped the Warriors win the 4x400 relay (3:35.19). Teammate Micah Matthews tied for second in the high jump (5-10) and was third in the 110 hurdles (16.73) and pole vault (11-0).

Santiam Christian’s Jayden Christy was second in the 110 hurdles (16.18), tied for second in the high jump (5-10) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (45.22). Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish was second in the long jump (21-¾) and had a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (45.40).

Morgan leads Eagles

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan won the boys 100 (11.46), 200 (24.16) and 110 hurdles (15.98) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.25) to lead the Eagles in a four-school meet at Central Linn.

East Linn’s Kaleo Wellman won the long jump (19-6) and triple jump (40-5½), was second in the 100 (11.80) and also had a leg on the 4x100 relay. Teammate Elliot Nofziger tied for first in the high jump (5-8), was second in the triple jump (38-6½) and competed on the 4x100 relay.

Sweet Home’s Nathan Aker won the shot put (38-7) and discus (94-2).

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek won the 1,500 (4:55.6) and was second in the 800 (2:26.19). Central Linn’s Jayden Holmes was second in the 200 (24.74) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (47.99).

In girls events, East Linn’s Ruby Lane won the long jump (14-7) and triple jump (28-5¾) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay (55.36).

Teammate Daisy Lalonde, the cross-country state champion, won the 1,500 (5:20.97) and 800 (2:32.53).

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland won the shot put (35-6) and discus (72-0) and was fourth in the javelin (70-4).

Harrisburg’s Jaedyn Delahunt was first in the 100 hurdles (18.18) and 300 hurdles (59.02). Sweet Home’s Loralai Mark won the 200 (31.45) and was second in the 100 (14.11).

Frost guides Lions

Gage Frost was first in the boys 200 (25.81), second in 100 (12.30), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (49.32) to lead Jefferson at the four-team Kennedy Icebreaker in Mount Angel.

Teammate Osbaldo Vasquez won the 3,000 (11:01.2), and was second in the 1,500 (5:00).

Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton was first in the girls 800 (2:46.32) and third in the high jump (4-4). Teammate Flor Ruiz-Jimenez was second in the 400 (1:17.33) and third in the 800 (3:14.72).

Softball

Holland Jensen pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts and one walk in Corvallis’ 6-0 nonleague home win against Glencoe.

Sister Hannah Jensen hit a home run and scored two runs. Kaylee Pickering added two hits and two RBIs and Maya Ortiz hit a triple and also drove in two runs for the Spartans.

Corvallis (3-0) plays Reynolds at the Sandy tournament Friday.

Lebanon 5, Stayton 0

Lexi Mulligan hit a home run and Alivia Holden pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts and two hits allowed in the Warriors’ nonleague home win.

Holden had a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Tatum Cole finished the game in the circle for Lebanon.

The Warriors (3-0) play Crater and Oregon City on Monday at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament.

Monroe 12, Salem Academy/Willamette Valley Christian 2

Emily Hull had a home run, double and two RBIs in the Dragons’ Special District 2 home game.

Madison Hull struck out 14 and allowed two runs on six hits. Kaitlin Mattson batted in two runs.

Monroe (4-1, 2-0) plays Friday at Toledo.

More softball scores: Lakeridge 11, South Albany 0 (6); Beaverton 16, Crescent Valley 1; Newport 22, Santiam Christian 16

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 7, Thurston 6 (8); Junction City/Triangle Lake 14, Sweet Home 8; Scio 9, Cottage Grove 5 (6); Blanchet Catholic 9, Central Linn 3; Blanchet Catholic 13, Central Linn 2 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.