Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski was first in the 5A-6A girls division in Saturday’s Ultimook Race cross-country meet at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook.

Wisniewski completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 53.8 seconds, leading the Raiders to second overall. Teammate Lillian Weiss was fifth in 19:58 while CV’s Sasha Kelly was 11th (21:03).

Corvallis’ Kate Middleton was seventh (20:12) and teammate Lucia Williams ninth (20:15) to lead the Spartans to third among 18 complete teams.

Boys 5A-6A

South Albany’s Matthew Resnik was third (16:30) and Zander Campbell fifth (17:26), leading the RedHawks to the team title among 24 complete teams.

Crescent Valley’s Cody Pollock (11th, 17:43) and Corvallis’ Oliver Curtis was 20th (18:03) were first across the line for their respective teams.

Corvallis was sixth and Crescent Valley ninth in the team standings.

Girls 1A-4A

Philomath’s Ana Candanoza was third (20:26) and teammate Hallie Morrison 11th (21:36), helping the Warriors win the meet with 56 points among 21 complete teams, 21 better than runner-up Oregon Episcopal.

Sweet Home’s Mckenzie Miller (18th, 22.05), Monroe’s Hannah Smith (81st, 25:37), Santiam Christian’s Nicole Brand (155th, 30:23) and Scio’s Emily Zamudio (172nd, 32:33) led their respective teams.

Santiam Christian was 21st in the team standings. All other area teams were incomplete.

Boys 1A-4A

Philomath’s Leo Pausch (eighth, 17:38) was the top area finisher, leading the Warriors to sixth of 35 complete teams.

Monroe’s Aiden Koroush (34th, 19:15), Sweet Home’s Ryker Burr (125th, 21:38), Scio’s Chris Ennis (176th, 23:28), Santiam Christian’s Conway Montgomery (227th, 27:21) led their respective teams.

Monroe was ninth, Scio 33rd and Santiam Christian 34th in the team standings.

Football

Santiam Christian took a 46-6 nonleague loss to Vale at Umatilla High School in the season opener.

The Eagles play Friday at Creswell in another nonleague game.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.