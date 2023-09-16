Crescent Valley junior Emily Wisniewski finished seventh in the Bob Day Sweeps girls race at the prestigious Woodbridge Cross Country Classic meet Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

Wisniewski, the two-time Oregon 5A state champion, completed the 3.02-mile course in 15 minutes, 56.8 seconds. The winning time was 15:32.5.

Wisniewski was the only Crescent Valley athlete competing.

Volleyball

East Linn Christian bounced back from a three-set loss to Waldport earlier in the day Saturday to sweep Reedsport and split a Valley Coast Conference home doubleheader.

Set scores in Waldport’s win were 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. Set scores in East Linn’s win against Reedsport were 25-13, 25-16, 25-7.

For the Eagles against Reedsport, Svetlana Manner had 17 serves, Kylee Mills 10 kills and Paige Warren 14 assists.

“Well our first game with Waldport did not go as planned. We were very off that game,” East Linn coach Kassie Denue said. “But the second game we got out there and played like we should have the first game. We played as a team and didn’t give up.”

The Eagles (3-6, 2-2) host Lowell on Tuesday.

Football score: Alsea 64, C.S. Lewis Academy 12

Boys soccer score: Western Christian/Amity 5, Central Linn 2

Girls soccer score: Crescent Valley 0, Caldera 0

