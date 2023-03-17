Crescent Valley won three singles matches Thursday in a 5-3 girls tennis win at Lincoln in Portland.

The Raiders’ singles winners, all in straight sets, were Emily Gu, Kiah Hollister and 2022 state runner-up Sophie Katz. The doubles winners were the teams of Zoe Hughes and Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow and Vicky Singharaj. Those teams won on split-set tiebreakers.

CV hosts Wilsonville on Monday.

Softball

Kenzie West was 2 for 3 at the plate and recorded seven strikeouts in the circle to get the win in West Albany’s 13-3 home victory in six innings against Thurston.

West allowed four hits and two walks.

Serena Hattori went 2 for 4 with a triple, Kylie Carapinha 1 for 3 with a home run and two 2 RBIs, Adie McArthur 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Brooke Barker 1 for 2 with one RBI.

West (1-0) plays Tuesday at Churchill in Eugene.

More softball scores: Junction City 17, Philomath/Alsea 16; Scio 13, Blanchet Catholic 3 (5)

Baseball

Tyler Walker competed through some command issues and scattered 3 hits on the way to pitching 5 innings in Lebanon’s 5-2 home win against South Medford.

Walker walked five and struck out one. He also drove in a run. The Warriors turned two double plays behind Walker and ended the game on a third double play.

Zach Lyon pitched the final two innings for the Warriors, giving up a hit and an unearned run while striking out three.

Ryan Rivers was a defensive star for Lebanon at third base with what coach Jeff Stolsig described as “two great plays” on line drives and later a hard-hit ground ball.

Lebanon’s Dre Smith drove in two in the first inning to post an early lead.

Smith, Rivers and Matt Woodward each had two hits. Rivers, Colton Vandetta and Hayden George all had a double. Smith had two RBIs and Rivers one.

Lebanon (2-0) hosts Canby on Monday.

Another baseball score: Roosevelt 14, South Albany 2

Boys tennis

Everett Lovejoy got a 6-3, 6-3 singles win in Crescent Valley’s 7-1 home loss to 6A defending champion Lincoln.

Raiders coach Peter Tsai called Lovejoy “the waterless wonder.”

“Perhaps it was the dehydration that kept his nerves calm and shots winning,” Tsai said.

