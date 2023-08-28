Kate Middleton of Corvallis won the girls varsity The Opener cross-country race Friday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

Middleton finished the 3,000-meter (1.86-mile) course in 10 minutes, 40.1 seconds.

Philomath’s Adele Beckstead was second (11:02.6), Corvallis’ Hannah Middleton third (11:05.9), Philomath’s Ana Candanoza fourth (11:21.6) and Corvallis’ Lucia Williams fifth (11:27.7) in the 12-school race.

No team scores were kept, but Philomath would have been the team champion. Rounding out the Warriors’ top seven placers were Lucy King (10th, 11:56.6), Melea Lattin (11th, 11:57.7), Hallie Morrison (15th, 12:17.9), Hanna McDaniel (18th, 12:31.8) and Kateri Pindell (19th, 12:32.9).

Completing Corvallis’ varsity seven were Calla Shaff (24th, 13:04.6), Eva Hall (35th, 13:49.4), Abigail Sims (38th, 14:14.1) and Emma Buzzard (55th, 17:06).

The Spartans’ Cole Fiegener was second in the boys varsity race in 8:58 to lead his team. Teammate Jory Umble was 17th (9:58), trailed by Joseph Parmigiani (22nd, 10:03.2), Jovany Mejia Jaramillo (23rd, 10:03.5), Calvin Atkinson (25th, 10:05.8), Jack Weisel (33rd, 10:22.1), Saffin Wrolstad (34th, 10:23.9) and Ben Carleski (57th, 11:12.6) to complete Corvallis’ first seven.

Philomath was led by Leo Pausch in 12th (9:44.9), with Evan Hernandez 15th (9:55.3), Galen Murch in 42nd (10:38.1), Mason Stevens in 45th (10:47.6) and Jacob Hernandez in 54th (11:08.1).

RedHawks at Wilsonville

Matthew Resnik led South Albany at Friday’s Wilsonville Night Meet with a fifth-place finish in the senior boys race in 9:03.2 over the 3,000 course. Kaleb Bennett was 28th (9:47.7), Robbie Johnston 50th (10:12.6), and Brayden McKay 77th (10:53.5) for the RedHawks.

Teammate Zander Campbell was sixth in the junior race (9:19.2).

Tatum Trudell led the South girls with 16th in the novice last names N-Z race (15:14.3). The RedHawks had no athletes in the girls sophomore, junior or senior races.

Volleyball scores: South Albany 2, South Eugene 0; South Albany 2, North Medford 1; South Albany 2, Redmond 0; Lebanon 2, McKay 0; Lebanon 2, Woodburn 0; Crater 2, Santiam Christian 1; Harrisburg 3, Monroe 1; Junction City 3, Harrisburg 2; Junction City 3, Monroe 1

Boys soccer score: Gervais 2, Santiam Christian 0

