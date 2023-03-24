Bailey Pool had a home run, two RBIs and pitched a complete game Thursday in Central Linn’s 3-2 home win against visiting Regis in a 2A/1A Special District 2 softball game.

In the circle, Pool allowed six hits and no walks while striking out 12.

Alyssa Greeno was 1 for 2 with one RBI and three stolen bases, Lora Johnson walked three times and stole three bases and Jazmin Ortiz had a hit and two stolen bases for the Cobras in their league opener.

Central Linn (1-2, 1-0) hosts Lowell in a Monday nonleague game.

West Albany 9, Sunset 1

Serena Hattori went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run and three total RBIs in the Bulldogs’ nonleague win in Portland.

Kenzie West pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Kylie Carapinha was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Kylee Baumgartner 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Adie McArthur 3 for 5 with two doubles and one RBI.

West (3-0) plays Caldera and Eagle Point on Monday in the Medford tournament.

Baseball score: Westview 9, Corvallis 5

Track and field

Matilyn Richardson won the girls 100 meters (13.00 seconds), 400 (1:04.41) and javelin (85 feet) and was second in the 200 (27.97) to lead Monroe in a five-team meet at Oakridge.

The Dragons’ Ella Hinton was first in the 1,500 (5:52.44) and 3,000 (12:47.59) and teammate Mikayla Smith won the 800 (2:54.15) and high jump (4-0) and was third in the long jump (12-6).

In boys events, Nathaniel Young won the 100 (11.21), 800 (2:11.02) and long jump (19-5) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:13.03).

Eli Dilworth won the 3,000 (10:57.25), was third in the 400 (1:02.62) and also competed on the 4x400 relay. Diego Garcia was second in the shot put (33-3) and discus (89-2).

Boys tennis

Philomath went on the road and got two wins, 6-0 at North Bend and 4-2 at Marshfield in Coos Bay.

Against North Bend, singles winners were Dawson Beckstead, Jackson Rice and Sawyer Ainsworth. Doubles winners were the teams of Theodore Benbow and Ainsworth, Lane Schnell and Gradin Fairbanks and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Jackson Holroyd.

Against Marshfield, the Warriors’ singles winners were Andrew Leonard, Rice and Owen Thomas. Philomath’s winning doubles team was Benbow and Ainsworth. The Pirates defaulted third and fourth doubles.

Wednesday, Philomath swept the singles in a 7-1 win at Dallas.

Singles winners were Beckstead, Leonard, Rice and Thomas. Doubles winners were the teams of Fairbanks and Schell, Garcia-Bazon and Holroyd and Johnny Pickett and Ethan Aynes.

