South Albany’s Zander Campbell and Matthew Resnik shared the top two spots for the second straight cross-country meet to lead the RedHawks to eighth place in the boys race at Friday’s Meriwether CC Classic in Hillsboro.

Two days earlier, Resnik was first and Campbell was second at the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational.

Friday, Campbell took the top spot, finishing the 5,000-course in 15 minutes, 33 seconds against 38 other schools at Meriwether National Golf Club. Resnik wasn’t far behind in 15:41.

Kaleb Bennett was South’s next placer, taking 41st in 17:34.

South Albany had no competitors in the varsity girls race.

Boys soccer scores: Lebanon 1, North Eugene 1; Willamette Valley Christian 2, Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 0

Girls soccer score: Sisters 6, Santiam Christian 0

