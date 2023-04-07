Haley Bland and Nicole Huang went 1-2 in the girls javelin to lead Crescent Valley at the Therapeutic Associates Chehalem Classic track and field meet at Newberg High School.

Bland’s farthest toss of 122 feet, 3 inches in the 25-team meet was a personal best and is second on the 5A season list. Huang threw 115-0, good for fifth in 5A this season.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won the 3,000 (10:29.41, PR) with a time that leads the 2A season list.

CV’s Emily Wisniewski third in the 1,500 (4:43.5, PR). West Albany’s Haley Blaine was fourth (4:45.25) and CV’s Lillian Weiss eighth (4:51.29, PR). Their times are second, third and fifth, respectively, on the 5A season list.

Also for Crescent Valley, the 4x800 relay team of Wisniewski, Sasha Kelly, Ella Rosling and Weiss was second (9:55.96). Madie Deboe was fourth in the shot put (32-6), Kamryn Huntsman sixth in the pole vault (8-0) and Abigail Sampson seventh in the high jump (4-8).

In boys events, Crescent Valley’s Tate Herber was second in the high jump (6-0) and third in the triple jump (40-2). Teammate Kanoa Blake was ninth in the 1,500 (4:02.5). Blake is now second on the 5A season list.

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.62). Morgan, the defending state champion in the event, tops the 2A season list at 15.98.

Torresi leads Warriors

Aurora Torresi won the girls javelin with a personal-best throw of 110-4 to lead Lebanon at the 13-team Titan Track Classic at West Salem.

Teagan Cornell was third (92-5, PR) and Taryn Cornell seventh (88-10) in the discus. Taryn Cornell was fourth (32-1¼) and Teagan Cornell fifth (31-10¼) in the shot put.

Sadie Voight fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.00, PR) and 11th in the 100 hurdles (18.71) Hayden Knutson was fifth in the triple jump (30-11½) and Addilynne Pickles sixth in the long jump (15-7, PR).

In boys events, Jackson Parrish was second in the triple jump (42-9½) and third in the long jump (21-7, PR). His marks are fourth and second, respectively, on the 5A season lists.

Anton South was fifth in the discus (115-1) and Isaac Jordan sixth in the shot put (40-6¼, PR).

Baseball

Tyler Walker struck out 10 and Lebanon outscored Central/Kings Valley Charter 5-1 over the final six innings to take an 8-4 Mid-Willamette Conference home win.

Walker pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, no walks and one earned run.

Matt Woodward had two hits and three RBIs. Hayden George and Bryant Starr also had two hits, and George had one RBI.

The Warriors (7-3, 2-0) host Silverton on Monday.

Corvallis 12, McKay 0 (5)

Caden McGowan and Pierce Paventy combined to pitch a three-hit shutout in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette home win.

“We had great pitching with solid defense tonight,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said.

At the plate, Kaden McDonald was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Gavin Price 2 for 2 with three runs scored.

Corvallis (6-4, 2-0) plays Monday at Dallas.

Monroe 28-17, Santiam 0-0

The Dragons dominated the 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader in Mill City.

In the five-inning opener, Mikey Terry and Ethan Doyle combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Asher Strand had four hits and six RBIs, Brayden Erickson four hits and five RBIs, Owen Roberts three hits and five RBIs and Terry three hits and three RBIs.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Luke Crowson had three hits and three RBIs and Doyle three hits (all doubles) and two RBIs.

Monroe (6-5, 3-3) plays Wednesday at Oakland.

More baseball scores: West Albany 14, Dallas 0; Dallas 1, West Albany 0; Crescent Valley 9, South Albany 1; Philomath/Alsea 11, Mazama 3; Santiam Christian 4, Amity 3; Scio 7, Dayton 0; Central Linn 9, East Linn Christian 2; Central Linn 11, East Linn Christian 8

Softball scores: Silverton 4, Lebanon 3 (9); Dallas/Perrydale 6, Corvallis 0; Pendleton 15, Philomath/Alsea 0 (4); Taft 12, Jefferson 2 (5); Scio 18, Dayton 0 (4)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net