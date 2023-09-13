Kendyl Arnett had 10 kills, 16 digs and five aces Tuesday to lead West Albany to a three-set win at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-14.

Lauren Bernt added seven kills, Mylee Blake four kills and seven aces, Taylor Thompson 15 digs and Jenna Konzelman 15 assists.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, with West (6-2, 3-0) traveling to Central and Lebanon (4-3, 1-2) at Corvallis.

South Albany 3, McKay 0

Taylor Donaldson had seven kills and eight aces in the RedHawks’ Mid-Willamette road win.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-15, 25-8.

Maddie Angel added 12 digs and two aces and Kaylee Cordle seven kills and two aces.

“The team is working hard on their team chemistry and playing consistent throughout the match,” South coach Kaela Wehrman said.

The RedHawks (5-1, 2-1) host Silverton on Thursday.

East Linn Christian 3, Central Linn 0

Lexy Kauffman and Kylee Mills had six kills apiece as the Eagles got the win in the Valley Coast Conference opener.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-22, 25-12.

Ruby Lane added three kills and Tessa Salvage two for East Linn.

Central Linn’s stats were not reported.

Both teams play again Thursday, with East Linn (2-4, 1-0) home Oakridge and Central Linn (1-3, 0-1) at Toledo.

Oakridge 3, Monroe 0

Josie Essner had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Dragons’ home loss to Oakridge in the Valley Coast Conference opener.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-20, 27-25.

Lainie Bateman added seven assists and 12 digs and Madison Hull 13 digs for the Dragons.

Monroe (1-6, 0-1) plays Thursday at Lowell in another league match.

Girls water polo

Avery Romey scored six goals and Reagan Williams four to lead West Albany to a 15-2 win at Cottage Grove in the Bulldogs’ season and league opener.

Maggie Baas and Bella Braaten added two goals apiece. Szammy Kitchen and Neona Prado both had three assists. Prado added three steals, while Nella Braaten and Romey had two each.

Gretchen Morgenstern had five blocks in the cage. Baas and Romey each won a sprint.

Boys water polo

West Albany won 18-4 in the league opener at Cottage Grove behind six goals from Jace Huskey.

Conner Dickerson and Gavin Morag chipped in three goals apiece and Tyson Ames two for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Dickerson also had nine steals, two assists and won three sprints and Kyle Whittier five steals and two assists. Tyson Ames had two assists and one block in cage and Nathan Sands two blocks with no goals allowed and Kyle Milburn won one sprint.

