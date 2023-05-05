Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski and Lillian Weiss and South Albany’s Pharalynn Dickson showed again Friday that they’re among the top female high school track and field athletes in the state.

Wisniewski, a sophomore, improved her own 5A girls 3,000-meter all-time record by nearly two seconds with a win in 9:40.87 at the 17-team Dean Nice Invitational in Gresham.

She originally set the 5A all-time record (9:42.68) two weeks ago at the Oregon Relays in Eugene.

Wisniewski’s time Friday needed to be validated, but it would stand as the No. 8 time in state history among all classifications.

Weiss, a freshman, was second in the 800 (2:16.97, PR) in the same meet with a time that’s first on the 5A season list.

Wisniewski and Weiss joined teammates Ella Rosling and Sasha Kelly to win the 4,000-meter distance medley relay (12:15.25).

Dickson, a freshman, set personal bests with wins in the 100 (12.64), 200 (25.77) and 400 (58.04, PR) at the Garden City Invitational, an eight-team meet at Silverton.

On the 5A season lists, she’s first in the 5A 200 and 400 and is tied for eighth in the 100.

South’s girls distance medley relay team of Amelia Moss, Grace Miller, Kennedy Wisner and Hannah Dempsey was first in 14:50.47. Teammate Klaire Bitter was second in the 800 (2:28.09, PR).

In boys events, South’s Sawyer Hallberg won the 100 (11.38, PR) and 200 (23.43) and joined Maxwell Louber, Anthony Vestal and Isaiah Stewart to win the 4x100 (44.80).

The RedHawks also got wins from Matthew Resnik in the 800 (1:58.94, PR), Jesse Bass in the shot put (46 feet, 6½ inches) and the distance medley relay team of Wyatt Sparks, Hallberg, Zander Campbell and Resnik (11:10.07).

Stewart was second in the 200 (23.65) and third in the 100 (11.57).

South also got seconds from Campbell in the 800 (1:59.13, PR) and Sparks in the 1,500 (4:16.95, PR).

In Gresham, Crescent Valley’s Haley Bland (127-3, PR) and Nicole Huang (125-0, PR) were second and third, respectively, in the girls javelin. Those marks are second and fifth on the 5A season list.

In boys events, CV’s Kanoa Blake took almost six seconds off his 3,000 personal best with a win in 8:38.48, good for fifth on the 5A season list.

The Raiders’ distance medley relay Daniel Marshall, Isaac Jones, Josiah Velez and Blake was second in 10:45.85.

Teammate Tate Herber was second in the high jump (5-10), sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.07) and seventh in the triple jump (41-1, PR).

Lalonde leads Eagles

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde made her own history at the 23-team Regis Community Twilight Meet in Stayton.

The sophomore was second in the girls 3,000 in a personal-best 10:13.36, improving her 2A season-leading mark by more than 16 seconds. That’s a new 2A sophomore all-time record and the No. 5 performance in 2A history as well as the ninth-fastest time in the state among all classifications this spring.

Teammate Lexy Kauffman was fourth in the 100 (13.69) and seventh in the 200 (28.44).

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman won the triple jump (32-1) and was second in the 200 (27.71). Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland won the shot put (34-9½).

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was third in the triple jump (31-4½, PR). Scio’s Athena Lau was seventh in the 1,500 (5:28.73).

In boys events, Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness won the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 40.92. That time is fourth on the 3A season list.

Ness finished his day by running the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay — joining Colin Longballa, Caden Trimmer and Benjamin Bourne —to a second-place finish in 3:32.1, tied for third in the classification this season.

SC’s 4x100 relay team of Owen Gurney, Jayden Christy, Jeremy Ness and Trimmer won in 44.28, the top 3A time of the season.

Gurney won the long jump (20-9, PR) and was fourth in the triple jump (39-1½). Teammate John Coiner was second in the 100 (11.56) and third in the 200 (23.29)

Bourne was second in the 1,500 (4:13.96) and fifth in the 3,000 (9:10.34). Christy was second in 110 hurdles (15.83).

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan won the 110 hurdles (15.59). Kaleo Wellman was second in the long jump (20-2¼, PR) and Elliot Nofziger second in the high jump (5-8).

Monroe’s Nate Young was third in the long jump (20-2) and triple jump (39-4½) and fourth in the 400 (52.63, PR). His 400 time is second on the 2A season list.

Scio’s Levi Forson was sixth in the 300 hurdles (44.95, PR) and seventh in the pole vault (11-0), and Central Linn’s Tait Owens was seventh in the 300 hurdles (45.31, PR).

Vasquez leads Lions

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez was second in the boys 1,500 (4:48.28) and 3,000 (10:25.8) at the 11-team Oakland Twilight.

Teammate Andrew Keena won the high jump (5-2). Teddy Gorman was second in the 800 (2:22.19, PR) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:01.65). Rocky Zachary was second in the pole vault (9-6).

The Jefferson girls got seconds from Flor Ruiz-Jimenez in the 400 (1:10.78, PR) and Holly Gay in the pole vault (6-6).

Milam tops for Harrisburg

Harrisburg’s Ryder Milam won the boys long jump (18-2) and was second in the triple jump (37-11) at the five-team Crow Country Cinder Classic.

Teammate Moses Cain won the pole vault (10-6).

Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson was third in the girls javelin (60-6½, PR).

Baseball

Tyler Walker allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort in Lebanon’s 10-0, five-inning Mid-Willamette Conference home win against Dallas.

Ryan Rivers had a double and three RBIs, Bryant Starr two hits, Walker two RBIs and Connor Quigley a double and the game-clinching RBI for the Warriors.

Lebanon (16-6, 11-3) hosts Woodburn on Tuesday.

Santiam Christian 10, Sheridan 0 (5)

Camden Carley had four hits with three triples and three RBIs in the Eagles’ 3A Special District 2 home win.

Josh Riddle had two hits with a triple and six RBIs. Kadon Haugen had two hits and two RBIs.

On the mound, Mike Brawn allowed one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.

SC (13-9, 8-2) hosts Scio on Tuesday.

More baseball scores: South Albany 6, Woodburn 3; Crescent Valley 6, Silverton 1; Monroe 9, Culver 4; Monroe 8, Culver 1; Regis 12, East Linn Christian 1 (6); Regis 16, East Linn Christian 4

Softball scores: Lebanon 15, Crescent Valley 0 (3); West Albany 8, Silverton 5; Dallas/Perrydale 10, South Albany 4; Corvallis 14, Central/Kings Valley Charter 2; Santiam Christian 11, Sheridan 7; Scio 15, Taft 0 (3); Central Linn 7, Western Christian 6; Central Linn 10, Western Christian 5 (5); Monroe 21, Colton 6 (3)

