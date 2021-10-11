High school notebook: Corvallis boys soccer 4-0 in league play

Corvallis High is undefeated through four games in Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer this fall.
Fifth-ranked North Salem is also 4-0 in league play.
The fourth-ranked Spartans (5-3-1 overall) host South Albany (5-4, 2-2) on Tuesday, then have road games against Dallas (1-8, 0-4) and No. 8 Woodburn (4-4, 2-2) before taking on visiting North Salem (6-1-2 overall) on Oct. 21. Corvallis finishes the regular season Oct. 26 at No. 6 Silverton (2-0-2). North Salem hosts Silverton on Tuesday.
The Spartans have won four straight after nonleague defeats to 5A No. 1 La Salle, 6A No. 8 South Salem and 5A No. 2 Willamette. Those three teams have a combined three losses this season.
The Mid-Willamette gets four automatic berths in the OSAA boys and girls 16-team state playoff brackets. Once league berths are decided, one additional spot will be awarded to the highest-ranked team between the fifth-place finishers in the Mid-Willamette and the Midwestern League.
The Philomath boys (10-0, 6-0 4A Oregon West Conference) are having a dominant season with a 41-4 goal differential, including 28-3 in league play.
The top-ranked Warriors gave No. 2 Stayton (5-1) its only loss of the season in a 1-0 road win on Sept. 30. Philomath has defeated every other league opponent by at least three goals. Philomath and Stayton meet on Oct. 26 in Philomath to close out the regular season.
Central Linn was 4-2-1, 2-1-1 in 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 entering Monday’s home game with East Linn Christian (1-5-1, 1-2). The top three finishers in the league advance to the state playoffs.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Girls soccer
Crescent Valley is 6-1-1 and 3-0 in the Mid-Willamette, including a 2-0 home win against Corvallis (7-3, 3-1) last week.
The Raiders host North Salem (0-8, 0-2) on Thursday and West Albany (6-4, 2-2) next Tuesday and then play at Silverton (3-3-1, 2-0) on Oct. 21. South Albany is 1-4 and 1-2.
Philomath (6-1-2 overall) is tied with Woodburn for first in the Oregon West Conference at 5-0-2. The teams tied 1-1 on Sept. 21 in Woodburn. They meet again Thursday in Philomath.
The Warriors have also tied Sisters (4-2-2, 3-1-2), 1-1 on Sept. 27 in Sisters. They play again Oct. 21 in Philomath.
Central Linn and Santiam Christian both sit at 2-1 in 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 play, each with a loss last week to first-place Pleasant Hill (4-0).
Central Linn and Santiam Christian both had Monday matches. They play each other Friday in Adair Village and then next Monday in Halsey.
The league gets only two automatic spots in the state playoff bracket. The next two highest-ranked teams in the final OSAA power rankings from special districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 will also qualify.
Volleyball
West Albany (17-3, 11-0) and Crescent Valley (12-3, 8-2) appear well on their way to representing the Mid-Willamette in the 5A state playoffs.
The conference gets four automatic berths in the 16-team bracket. One additional statewide spot will be awarded based on the final OSAA power rankings.
South Albany is currently fifth in conference play at 4-6 (and 13th in the power rankings as of Monday), two games behind fourth-place Dallas.
West Albany, Silverton (11-4, 9-2) and Crescent Valley were first, third and second, respectively, in the power rankings Monday. West plays at Silverton on Tuesday and at Crescent Valley on Thursday.
In the 4A Oregon West Conference, Sweet Home (8-4, 7-2) is a tight race for the top spot with Cascade (15-3, 7-1) and Sisters (16-3, 6-2). Philomath (7-8, 5-4) is fourth.
Sweet Home is coming off a 3-0 home win against Sisters.
The Huskies next play at Stayton and Newport, teams they previously defeated 3-1 and 3-0, respectively, before completing the regular season at home against Cascade on Oct. 21. The Cougars defeated the Huskies 3-0 in league play and 2-0 in a tournament. Cascade and Sisters play Oct. 19.
Scio leads the 3A PacWest Conference, ahead of Yamhill-Carlton (2-1) and Amity (3-2). Scio played Blanchet Catholic (3-9, 1-3) on Monday.
The Loggers swept visiting Amity on Sept. 28. They meet again Thursday at Amity. Scio and Yamhill-Carlton play for the first time Saturday in Yamhill and then Oct. 21 Scio.
Santiam Christian is 3-0 in the 3A Mountain Valley Conference, just behind Creswell (4-0). Those teams play Saturday at Creswell and next Tuesday in Adair Village.
In the 2A Central Valley Conference, Monroe (9-0) and host Lowell (8-0) on Monday played the first of two matches that will likely decided the league title. They meet again Tuesday in Monroe.
Central Linn was 5-2 entering Monday’s home match with Jefferson (3-6).
Cross-country
Corvallis appears to be a heavy favorite to win another 5A girls state team title (the Spartans were champions in 2019) after a strong performance at the Oct. 2 Harrier Classic in Albany.
Twelve of the classification’s top 13 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) times of the season were recorded in that race and Corvallis had six of them, led by Ava Betts in 18 minutes, 11 seconds. Only one of those CHS girls is a senior.
Crescent Valley freshman Emily Wisniewski won the race in a 5A-leading 17:38.
In a hypothetical 5A meet based on season-best times, Corvallis is first with 38 points and CV second with 90.
Crescent Valley has three of the top 5A boys 5,000-meter times of the season after Henry Coughlan (14:56), Cade Byer (15:12) and Kanoa Blake (15:17) recorded fast results at the Harrier Classic.
The Raiders are two points behind Crater in a 5A hypothetical meet using season-best times. South Albany, led by Logan Parker (15:40) and Mathew Resnik (15:42), is fourth and Corvallis is sixth.
The Mid-Willamette district meet is Oct. 30 in Lebanon.
Philomath’s Brody Bushnell has the fourth-fastest 4A boys time of the season at 16:23. In hypothetical 4A races, the Warriors’ boys and girls teams are second.
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne is fourth on the 3A boys season list at 16:24 and the Eagles are fourth in a hypothetical state meet.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.