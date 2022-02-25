 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school girls wrestling: West Albany's Martinez, Sweet Home's Chafin win state titles

Ariana Martinez

West Albany's Ariana Martinez won the 110-pound title Thursday at the OSAA girls wrestling championships.

 Mid-Valley Media (file 2020)

West Albany High’s Ariana Martinez and Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin found their way to the top of the podium Thursday with individual state titles.

Martinez was the champion at 110 pounds and Chafin at 115 in the OSAA girls wrestling championships at Culver High School.

Martinez, who was third at state a year ago, finished off her one-loss season in girls competition with a third-round technical fall win against Bend’s Analise Smith. Smith was the top seed in the bracket and Martinez the second.

In the next final, top-ranked Chafin pinned third-seeded Courtney Hall of Scappoose in 82 seconds to win her title.

West Albany’s Richi Campbell was pinned in the second round of the 105 final by top-seeded Kaylee Annis of Thurston. Campbell was the third seed.

Central Linn’s Anna McDougal’s unseeded run through the 170 bracket ended when she was pinned by third-seeded Jennifer Delatorre of Tillamook at the end of the second round in their final.

Crescent Valley’s Miah Egner (125) and Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler (190) were both third in their brackets. Central Linn’s Hannah Erz (100) finished fourth and Sweet Home’s Kendra Jamison (100) was fifth.

Sweet Home was the top area team in the final standings, taking eighth with 49 points, a half-point better than West Albany. Central Linn tied for 11th with 39 points.

Martinez also qualified for the 5A boys state tournament with a fourth-place regional finish at 113 pounds. But athletes are only allowed to complete in one of the tournaments.

Thursday, Martinez trailed third-seeded Ashley Willis of St. Helens 5-0 after one round in their semifinal match. But Martinez opened the second round with a quick takedown and pinned Willis just 24 seconds into the period.

Girls wrestling state results

Team scores (top five and area teams): 1. Forest Grove 99, 2. Thurston 75, 3. Hillsboro 69, 4. Tillamook 65, 5. St. Helens 57, 8. Sweet Home 49, 9. West Albany 48.5, 11. (tie) Central Linn 39, 19. Corvallis 29, 36. (tie) Crescent Valley 18, 65. (tie) South Albany 3

Seeds in parentheses

Finals

105: (1) Kaylee Annis, Thurston p. (3) Richi Campbell, West Albany, 3:04

110: (2) Ariana Martinez, West Albany tech fall (1) Analise Smith, Bend, 5:56

115: (1) Paige Chafin, Sweet Home p. (3) Courtney Hall, Scappoose, 1:22

170: (3) Jennifer Delatorre, Tillamook p. Anna McDougal, Central Linn, 4:00

Third-place matches

100: Polly Olliff, Dallas p. Hannah Erz, Central Linn, 3:51

125: Miah Egner, Crescent Valley dec. (4) Klaira Flatt, Toledo, 6-4 (SV)

190: (2) Georgia Buehler, Corvallis p. (4) Gracie Baker, Crane, 1:37

Fifth-place matches

100: Kendra Jamison, Sweet Home p. Hailey Lakin, Redmond, 1:58

First round

100: Hannah Erz, Central Linn maj. dec. Grace Thoma, Warrenton, 8-0; Hailey Lakin, Redmond p. Kendra Jamison, Sweet Home, 4:43

105: Jennifer Russell, Corvallis p. (4) Dora Galindo, La Grande, 2:49; (3) Richi Campbell, West Albany, bye

110: (2) Ariana Martinez, West Albany p. Valeria Echevarria, Riverside, 3:09

115: (1) Paige Chafin, Sweet Home, bye

120: Odessa Gordon, South Albany, bye

125: Miah Egner, Crescent Valley, bye

170: (1) Kami Hart, Sweet Home p. Lexli Zuriaga, Canby, :19; Anna McDougal, Central Linn, bye

190: Aubrey Murphy, West Albany, bye; (2) Georgia Buehler, Corvallis p. Delaney Coombs, Grant Union, 1:08

235: (2) Mallory Lusco, Grant Union p. Reagan Alvernaz, South Albany, 1:01

Quarterfinals

100: (1) Chelo Garcia, Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter, p. Hannah Erz, Central Linn, :38

105: Kate Leonard, St. Helens dec. Jennifer Russell, Corvallis, 13-11; (3) Richi Campbell, West Albany maj. dec. Bella Eyler, Oakland, 15-2

110: (2) Ariana Martinez, West Albany p. Zoe Vickers, Oakland, 1:21

115: (1) Paige Chafin, Sweet Home p. Arianne Korish, Mountain View, :23

120: (1) Haley Vann, Cleveland p. Odessa Gordon, South Albany, :53

125: (1) Ayana Medina, Hillsboro dec. Miah Egner, Crescent Valley, 7-2

170: Anna McDougal, Central Linn p. (1) Kami Hart, Sweet Home, 1:27

190: (1) Ella Taplin, Forest Grove p. Aubrey Murphy, West Albany, 1:11; (2) Georgia Buehler, Corvallis p. McKenzie Mills, David Douglas, 3:50

Semifinals

105: (3) Richi Campbell, West Albany dec. Sienna Caruso, Crater, 9-2

110: (2) Ariana Martinez, West Albany p. (3) Ashley Willis, St. Helens, 2:24

115: (1) Paige Chafin, Sweet Home p. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union, :35

170: Anna McDougal, Central Linn p. Jasmine Lopez, Woodburn, 1:09

190: Anna Rintoul, Scappoose p. (2) Georgia Buehler, Corvallis, 2:50

