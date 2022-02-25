High school girls wrestling: West Albany's Martinez, Sweet Home's Chafin win state titles

West Albany High’s Ariana Martinez and Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin found their way to the top of the podium Thursday with individual state titles.

Martinez was the champion at 110 pounds and Chafin at 115 in the OSAA girls wrestling championships at Culver High School.

Martinez, who was third at state a year ago, finished off her one-loss season in girls competition with a third-round technical fall win against Bend’s Analise Smith. Smith was the top seed in the bracket and Martinez the second.

In the next final, top-ranked Chafin pinned third-seeded Courtney Hall of Scappoose in 82 seconds to win her title.

West Albany’s Richi Campbell was pinned in the second round of the 105 final by top-seeded Kaylee Annis of Thurston. Campbell was the third seed.

Central Linn’s Anna McDougal’s unseeded run through the 170 bracket ended when she was pinned by third-seeded Jennifer Delatorre of Tillamook at the end of the second round in their final.

Crescent Valley’s Miah Egner (125) and Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler (190) were both third in their brackets. Central Linn’s Hannah Erz (100) finished fourth and Sweet Home’s Kendra Jamison (100) was fifth.

Sweet Home was the top area team in the final standings, taking eighth with 49 points, a half-point better than West Albany. Central Linn tied for 11th with 39 points.

Martinez also qualified for the 5A boys state tournament with a fourth-place regional finish at 113 pounds. But athletes are only allowed to complete in one of the tournaments.

Thursday, Martinez trailed third-seeded Ashley Willis of St. Helens 5-0 after one round in their semifinal match. But Martinez opened the second round with a quick takedown and pinned Willis just 24 seconds into the period.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0