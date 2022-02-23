High school girls wrestling: West Albany's Martinez 'hungry' to keep improving

Ariana Martinez put enough time and hard work into wrestling that she was ready to make goals for herself.

The West Albany High junior started in the sport two years ago without any past experience or family and friends encouraging her to attempt it. Martinez was competing in cross-country in the fall and thought wrestling would be “a really cool winter sport” to try.

Last year, she finished third at 110 pounds at the girls wrestling regional and then third at the state tournament.

“It really motivated me a lot because my freshman year I went two and out at regionals,” Martinez said. “I got really hungry and I knew that I wanted to be a state champ.”

She enters this year’s state tournament, to be held Thursday at Culver High School, as a district champion and the No. 2 seed at 110. Bend’s Analise Smith, last year’s state runner-up at 110, is the top seed in this year’s bracket.

Martinez is 26-1 in girls competition this season, with her only loss coming against Sweet Home’s Paige Shafin, the state tournament’s top seed at 115.

Martinez won the girls regional title with four pins, including three in 15 seconds or less. The following weekend, she qualified for the OSAA’s boys tournament by taking fourth at 113 at the regional tournament, where she went 4-2 and won all three of her contested matches by fall.

Girls wrestlers are only allowed to compete in one of the two state tournaments if they qualify for both. Martinez knew all along she planned to wrestle in the girls tournament if she made both. She was 9-7 in boys competition this season.

"She loves wrestling and just keeps practicing," West Albany coach Casey Horn said.

Sweet Home’s Kami Hart (170) is the top seed in her state bracket, Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler (190) is seeded second and West Albany’s Richi Campbell (105) is third.

Other girls state tournament competitors include Central Linn’s Hannah Erz (100) and Anna McDougal (170), Sweet Home’s Kendra Jamison (100), Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (105), South Albany’s Odessa Gordon (120) and Reagan Alvernaz (235), Crescent Valley’s Miah Egner (125) and West Albany’s Aubrey Murphy (190).

Erz placed fourth in the 2A/1A 106 bracket in the 2021 boys state tournament.

At the end of her freshman high school season, Martinez joined the Salem Elite club to train under the father-son team of Santos Cantu and Santos Cantu II.

Martinez said she would sometimes get frustrated with how she was competing and break down and cry.

“He saw how I wanted to be good so bad and he just really helped me,” she said of Cantu II. “Once I started practicing with him I knew that I could progress.”

Martinez has a career girls record of 53-13 with 52 wins by fall and a technical fall.

She said she’s excited to see how much further she can go in the sport as she focuses on offseason training without the pressure of cutting weight for and competing in weekly tournaments.

“I have a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s nice to see my work coming together and getting rewarded for all the hard times that I’ve had while wrestling. I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

