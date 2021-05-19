High school girls tennis: Crescent Valley players come out on top at district tournament

In the semifinals, Barlow and Nguyen won 6-0, 6-4 versus West’s Tatum Clark and Avery Nahorniak. Berry and Alpapara won 6-1, 6-1 against Crescent Valley’s Michaela Mueller and Kelsey Olibas.

Barlow and Nguyen have played together all season. They hadn’t played together before that and it took some time to build chemistry, but it worked out.

“I think coach (Mark Orozco) just knew we would be a good pair, and he was right,” said Barlow, a sophomore.

Nguyen, a freshman, said the skills of her and Barlow complement each other to make a strong combination.

“I think so, since I’m pretty good at the net and Aydri, she’s pretty good at the back. We do pretty well together,” she said.

After it became clear that Katz and Lin would be the team’s top singles players, Barlow and Nguyen “gravitated toward the top” of the Raiders’ list of prospective doubles players, Orozco said, and then it was a matter of seeing whose skills and personalities would mesh.

“Anna is probably the top doubles player and Aydri is very strong,” the coach said. “So we thought putting Aydri with her, they would learn the game together and they’ve done very well.”