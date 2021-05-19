High school girls tennis: Crescent Valley players come out on top at district tournament

Crescent Valley High’s top girls tennis singles players separated themselves early in the season as varsity spots were being decided.
That led to Sophie Katz and Kerry Lin sharing the first two singles positions while Aydri Barlow and Anna Nguyen were paired together at first doubles.
It all worked out for the Raiders, who finished their season Wednesday with the singles and doubles championships in the district tournament finals at Timberhill Tennis Club.
Katz, a freshman, got past Lin in a competitive three-set semifinal match then defeated West Albany senior Sarah Aufranc in the final, 6-2, 7-5.
“My second match was really close, so I had confidence after that going into my last match,” Katz said. “I think my serves were pretty good, and overall pretty solid.”
Second-seeded Katz won 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6) against third-seeded Lin and then carried her positive momentum through the first set versus Aufranc, the top seed. But Katz fell behind 3-1 and later 5-3 in the second set.
Katz said she was focused on trying to be more aggressive on her forehand.
“I think why I fell behind was I realized she was running around hitting forehands instead of backhands, which was a little weird,” Katz said. “She was favoring her backhand, so I thought I’d try to hit to her forehand more. Then if I didn’t do that well enough she’d go down the line to my backhand.”
But Katz went back to what was working in the first set, winning four straight games to finish out the match.
Aufranc won her semifinal match 6-2, 6-3 against Hanna Jones of Corvallis.
It wasn’t the same district tournament as in normal years.
Schools from the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference and Salem-area schools in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference played a combined regular season with two divisions based on skill level. They also played two combined district tournaments, but with schools divided geographically north and south.
The southern tournament included Central, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Dallas, Lebanon, South Albany and West Albany.
The third and fourth singles and doubles teams played in a separate tournament last Saturday and the first and second teams Wednesday. No team scores were kept.
Katz lost three matches this season, all to 6A opponents. Barlow and Nguyen, went 13-2 this spring, with their only defeats coming against bigger schools. Crescent Valley and West Albany didn’t meet during the regular season, so the finals matches were between opponents that were unfamiliar with each other.
Barlow and Nguyen defeated West Albany’s Maggy Berry and Patrizia Alpapara 6-2, 6-4 in the final.
In the semifinals, Barlow and Nguyen won 6-0, 6-4 versus West’s Tatum Clark and Avery Nahorniak. Berry and Alpapara won 6-1, 6-1 against Crescent Valley’s Michaela Mueller and Kelsey Olibas.
Barlow and Nguyen have played together all season. They hadn’t played together before that and it took some time to build chemistry, but it worked out.
“I think coach (Mark Orozco) just knew we would be a good pair, and he was right,” said Barlow, a sophomore.
Nguyen, a freshman, said the skills of her and Barlow complement each other to make a strong combination.
“I think so, since I’m pretty good at the net and Aydri, she’s pretty good at the back. We do pretty well together,” she said.
After it became clear that Katz and Lin would be the team’s top singles players, Barlow and Nguyen “gravitated toward the top” of the Raiders’ list of prospective doubles players, Orozco said, and then it was a matter of seeing whose skills and personalities would mesh.
“Anna is probably the top doubles player and Aydri is very strong,” the coach said. “So we thought putting Aydri with her, they would learn the game together and they’ve done very well.”
Katz and Lin have practiced together a lot this spring, and Katz said it was fun to play her teammate in the tournament. It was also nice knowing how her opponent played and what to expect.
Katz says at times this season she’s gotten frustrated when not playing as well as she hoped against competition she believed she should beat. That wasn’t a factor Wednesday despite what could have been a stressful atmosphere.
“I think today I did a good job of being more calm and relaxed,” she said.