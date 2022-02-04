High school girls basketball: West Albany gets bounce-back effort to win at Corvallis

West Albany High again found the pieces Friday night that helped the Bulldogs to wins against two other top-10 5A girls basketball teams back in December.

With senior point guard Lyndsay Bailey leading the way, West overcame a tough loss a day earlier and pulled away from Corvallis in the second half to stay in the mix in a tough Mid-Willamette Conference.

Bailey’s game-high 22 points led the third-ranked Bulldogs to a 60-47 road win against the fourth-ranked Spartans.

West (12-5, 7-2) had a team meeting before Friday’s game to close the book on Thursday’s 61-46 home loss to No. 7 Crescent Valley, the Bulldogs’ second defeat to the Raiders this season. The topics included what needed to be fixed on the court, as well as learning to move past plays with negative results.

“We came out and we totally switched it up, and our mental attitudes were so good this game compared to last game,” Bailey said. “I felt like we had really good team chemistry tonight compared to past games. It’s something that we struggle with but we’re slowly getting better. We were good at picking each other up when something would happen, and I think that also helped us get the win tonight.”

Bailey had 14 of her 22 points in the middle two quarters.

After Corvallis (12-5, 6-3) erased a 10-2 deficit to lead 16-14 after one quarter, West took the lead for good early in the second at 23-21 as Bailey found Brooklyn Strandy for a layin. Bailey had two of her three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

“She’s our spark. She definitely makes us go,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson said of Bailey, adding that sometimes her teammates get in the bad habit of standing and watching her break down defenders off the dribble. But they’ve learned discipline in continuing to move without the ball.

West led 30-26 at halftime and then 35-27 on three straight Bailey points before Corvallis came back with a Taylor Brasfield 3-pointer and a Sevennah Van De Riet layin.

The Spartans kept it close in the third quarter with the third of Holland Jensen’s four 3-pointers. But the Bulldogs closed the period on a 7-1 run to lead 45-38.

Bailey hit Lily Ruiz for a layin to open the fourth before Ruiz drove and finished a three-point play. Julianne Pope added two free throws and West was quickly up 14. Corvallis would get no closer than 11 from there.

“I think they came out with a chip on their shoulder. They had a tough game last night. I think they responded well,” said Spartans coach Dan Miller, whose team will face the Bulldogs again Feb. 18 in Albany. “You look at their roster, a bunch of seniors, a bunch of really good players. I think they came out and wanted it and you see the result.”

Ruiz had 13 points and Strandy nine for West. Jensen had a team-high 19 points for Corvallis, with Elka Prechel adding nine and Van De Riet eight.

The Bulldogs defeated Springfield and Wilsonville, currently ranked ninth and eighth in the 5A coaches poll, respectively, on the Corvallis court during the week before Christmas in the Spartan Holiday Showcase tournament.

But since then they’d lost four straight games to top-10 opponents, the two to Crescent Valley and a pair to top-ranked Willamette by a combined six points. Friday night’s victory brought screams of happiness once West reached its locker room.

“I feel like starting now, with this win it’s going to pick us up for our next games. We’re going up from here,” Bailey said.

A stacked Mid-Willamette, which also includes second-ranked Silverton, means there are plenty of difficult games remaining for all involved in the final three-plus weeks of the regular season.

Silverton still plays West twice and Corvallis once. Corvallis, CV and West all play each other one more time. The Bulldogs have a gauntlet ahead starting Feb. 15, as they play Silverton twice and Corvallis in the span of a week.

Corvallis, which has defeated Silverton and 4A No. 1 Philomath this season, travels south Sunday to take on 6A fourth-ranked South Medford, a team that includes two future NCAA Division I players.

“I think it’s good to kind of go into the lion’s den down there and see how tough they are and how we match up,” Miller said.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

