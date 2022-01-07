High school girls basketball: Top-ranked Philomath wins early showdown with No. 2 Cascade

PHILOMATH — The luxury of having two capable post players isn’t lost on the Philomath High girls basketball team.

Junior starter Abigail Brown and senior reserve Cassidy Lewis have shown they know how to put the ball in the basket when given the opportunity, and they did again Friday as the top-ranked Warriors hosted No. 2 Cascade in the Oregon West Conference opener for both teams.

The two combined for 14 points, including six by Brown and two more from Lewis in the fourth quarter, as Philomath held on for a 41-34 win.

“Abigail and Cassidy work really hard and they do a great job getting their looks down there,” said Warriors senior guard Sage Kramer. “I think it’s so huge to be able to rely on them in games like this.”

Philomath (7-2) never trailed after going ahead 13-12 on Kramer’s layin with 3:02 left in the first half. But Cascade (8-2) never allowed the home team to get much of a cushion.

The Warriors led by two before Reagan Larson and Kramer finished out the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The lead was five early in the fourth when Lewis, at 6-foot-1, scored inside. The 6-3 Brown scored six of her team’s next eight points. The last two baskets in that stretch came on passes from Hailie Couture, who displayed a knack for getting the ball to Brown at the right place and time.

“Hailie she was just giving me amazing passes tonight,” Brown said. “That was something we struggled with preseason, getting the ball inside. I think it’s come a really long way.”

Kramer praised Brown and Lewis for passing the ball out of the post to provide a teammate a better shot when the defense has collapsed down low.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Brown’s final basket, with 3:13 left, gave Philomath its biggest lead at 41-31. Cascade scored just once in the final five minutes, on a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to go.

Kramer, who has signed to play at NAIA’s Westmont College, led the way with 17 points. Brown added 11 and Larson six. Ariel Tobiasson had 14 points for Cascade.

Friday’s first half was an offensive struggle for both teams.

Philomath, playing without starter Ingrid Hellesto due to illness, had eight turnovers in each of the first two quarters (to Cascade’s five total). But the Warriors still led 18-13 at halftime thanks to some tough defense, including Brown’s frequent shot-blocking under the basket.

“A lot of that comes from what they do. They bring a ton of pressure and run people at our ball handlers,” Philomath coach Ben Silva said of his team’s early struggles against Cascade’s defense. “We were able to settle in the second half, find that open person and then finish at the hoop.”

Philomath hasn’t been afraid to go out and play quality opponents in the nonconference. The Warriors losses this season are to Silverton (53-42) and Corvallis (48-36), both ranked 5A teams.

“You go in and play tough teams like that and you’re going to figure out what you need to get better at,” Silva said, adding that his squad has been able to identify some of those areas while getting acclimated to a higher level of competition.

The Oregon West is expected to provide plenty of challenges. In addition to a Feb. 1 rematch at Cascade, Philomath also has two games apiece against No. 6 Stayton and No. 9 Woodburn in conference play.

The Warriors have the phrase “unfinished business” on the back of their warmup tops. The 2019-20 season was cut short due to the pandemic, just as Philomath was preparing to head to the 4A state tournament as the top seed.

Last year, with no official state tournament held, the Warriors lost by five points to Hidden Valley in the championship game of the 4A Showcase Championship.

Kramer, the 4A state player of the year as a sophomore in 2020, said the team is coming along well, with the understanding that everything is going to look rougher early in the year.

“From the start of the season, we were struggling. For two quarters we were playing decent but we could play better,” Brown said. “We’re still going up and I’m excited to see where we’re going to be at our peak this season, because we still have a long way to go.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.