High school girls basketball: Three area 5A teams play to get to Gill

All three area 5A girls basketball teams still alive would be at home in the OSAA round of 16, if it were up to the coaches based on their voting in the final poll of the season.

But the bracket isn’t compiled with those votes, instead using the OSAA rankings. So two of those three teams will be headed on the road as they try to clinch berths in next week’s 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Here’s a look at those three teams and the round-of-16 matchups they face Saturday.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

(9) Crescent Valley at (8) Wilsonville, 6:30 p.m.

Seventh-ranked Crescent Valley (18-7), like the other three Mid-Willamette Conference teams in the 5A playoffs, is battle-tested.

The Raiders have just three losses since Dec. 17, two to second-ranked Silverton and one to No. 5 Corvallis. They also have six wins against teams in the round of 16.

CV finished one game out of first along with Corvallis in the Mid-Willamette, which saw the top four teams knock each other off all season.

Fourth-ranked Wilsonville (19-6), coached by former Scio coach Justin Duke, has won four straight and eight of nine in winning the Northwest Oregon Conference. The only loss in that stretch is at co-No. 9 LaSalle Prep.

The Wildcats’ other defeats are to No. 3 Crater, No. 6 West Albany and 6A schools Jesuit (ranked second), Lakeridge (seventh) and Sherwood.

The winner plays top-seeded Willamette or 16th-seeded Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts in a state quarterfinal.

(12) Churchill at (5) Corvallis, 6 p.m.

Fifth-ranked Corvallis (19-6) defeated all three of the other Mid-Willamette playoff teams on the road. The Spartans are riding a seven-game winning streak, with victories at Crescent Valley and West Albany in that run.

All five of the Corvallis losses to 5A teams have come at home, all against ranked opponents.

Churchill (18-6), of Eugene, has two wins against No. 3 Crater and another versus Crescent Valley, plus two single-digit losses to No. 1 Willamette. The Lancers have also won seven straight. They finished tied Crater and Springfield for second in the Midwestern League, which has five teams in the state playoffs.

The winner gets fourth-seeded Ridgeview or 13th-seeded LaSalle in a quarterfinal.

(10) West Albany at (7) Springfield, 6 p.m.

Sixth-ranked West Albany (17-7) gets a rematch with the No. 8 Millers (18-7), a team the Bulldogs defeated 70-66 on Dec. 20 at the Corvallis tournament.

West split two-game regular-season series with Corvallis and Silverton and also has a win against Wilsonville and two close losses to Willamette. The Bulldogs have won four straight road games, including victories at Corvallis and Silverton.

Springfield, coached by former Lebanon and Corvallis coach Joe Williamson, swept Churchill and fellow playoff team Thurston in league play but lost two apiece to Willamette and Crater. The Millers won at Corvallis and lost at Crescent Valley in December.

West, with a win, would likely get a rubber match with Silverton after the teams got road wins against each other in the regular season. The second-seeded Foxes host 15th-seeded Pendleton on Saturday.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

