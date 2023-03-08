South Albany’s girls basketball season came to an end Wednesday.

But it’s safe to assume the RedHawks are just getting started.

History was made in a big way the past four months.

This year’s season produced the school’s third-ever state playoff appearance, second postseason win, first state quarterfinal berth and a program-record 22 wins under first-year head coach Marc Cordle.

“I think we’re going to be here the next three years, four years,” said South all-conference freshman guard Taylor Donaldson, whose team fell 45-35 to Mid-Willamette foe Silverton in an OSAA 5A consolation semifinal to end the season at 22-6. “I trust all my teammates that we’re going to go to work and we’re going to be better than ever next season.”

A year after winning five total games, this season included victories against 5A state playoff teams Corvallis, Lebanon, North Eugene, Silverton and Wilsonville, 6A playoff teams Liberty, McNary and Westview as well as Philomath and Cascade, both 4A postseason squads.

Karsen Angel, one of the RedHawks’ three seniors, said what she will remember most about the team is how close the players were and the bonds that they made.

“I’ve never connected with a team the way that I did this year,” she said. “Usually there’s at least some point in time in the season and you start bickering, and we never had that. We were literally like a family and they’re all like my sisters. I will never forget how well we meshed together.”

South had not made the state playoffs since 2011 when Cordle took over the program last summer.

He said he had to talk his three seniors — Angel, Norah DeYoung and Ruby Shumaker — to come out for the team. They didn’t know Cordle’s coaching style and were uncertain if they wanted to play because of South’previous struggles, he said.

Everything turned out all right.

“They were all the biggest leaders, the biggest supporters, and I know questioning going into the first practice and nervous,” Cordle said of the seniors. “They came in and embraced everything and kept everyone in check, too. That was the biggest part, having them three buying in to all the new people coming in because they’ve been there a lot longer than anyone else. Usually it’s the other way, juniors and seniors pulling the freshmen and sophomores.

“Karsen Angel was our captain, leader, probably one of the best kids I’ve ever coached in my life. I can’t say enough about her.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The RedHawks battled Mid-Willamette rival Crescent Valley through the final minutes Tuesday in a six-point quarterfinal loss.

Wednesday, the RedHawks clawed back from a slow start for the second straight tournament game against another conference opponent.

Second-seeded Silverton, which split two games with South during the regular season, jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 11 in the second. The Foxes were up 23-14 at halftime.

South put together an 8-0 run with the last two points of the second and the first six after the break on 3-pointers by Kaylee Cordle and Karsen Angel to close within three.

Down five headed to the fourth, the RedHawks got an Amelia Moss 3 to again get within a one-score margin. But the Foxes scored the next five points, and South got no closer than five from there.

South freshman Kaylee Cordle, the coach’s daughter and one of three freshman starters along with Donaldson and Madeline Angel (Karsen’s sister), led the RedHawks with 13 points and seven rebounds. Karsen Angel added nine points and four rebounds and Ava Marshall five points and two assists.

Mid-Willamette player of the year Kyleigh Brown had 17 points and five rebounds for Silverton (21-6). The Foxes will play fourth-seeded Putnam in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Friday.

Karsen Angel said she’s “stoked” about the future of the program considering what was accomplished in the first year under Marc Cordle.

Cordle said he’s excited to see what’s next given the progress that’s been made and the foundation being built.

“I think we’re young and hungry now, especially going oh and two in Gill,” the coach said. “We’re going to go work in the offseason and get better and get ready for summer league and start getting everything figured out and try to jell a little bit more.”