LEBANON — Basketball has created many lasting memories and relationships for Mardy Benedict the past three decades.

But family comes first.

Benedict, the longtime Lebanon High School coach and teacher, is stepping away from his position as girls basketball head coach as his granddaughter is in a serious battle.

Three-year-old Gracelyn Van Cleave was diagnosed last year with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. Gracelyn is the daughter of Benedict’s oldest daughter Megan (Lebanon High class of 2011) and husband Garrett Van Cleave. The family lives in Keizer.

Benedict’s wife, Kim, approached him last fall and asked him about making the move away from coaching to help her care for the family. He decided to finish it off with one last basketball season, sharing the head coaching duties with Lebanon graduate Andrew Evans.

“It’s been hard because I’m not ready,” Benedict said. “I still love doing it and love coaching. But you know what? I love my wife more and I’ve got to show her that I love her more.”

Benedict has been Lebanon’s girls basketball coach since the 1992-93 season, collecting 364 wins during that stretch, good for 29th on Oregon’s all-time wins list. His time included five seasons as co-head coach with East Linn Christian Academy alum Joe Williamson, now the coach at Springfield High School.

Under Benedict, Lebanon had 18 seasons with winning records and 20-win seasons in 2012, 2014 and 2019. In 2012, he was named the 5A coach of the year after leading his team to the first state tournament appearance in program history.

The Warriors finished sixth in the state in 2013 and fifth in 2014; also reached the state quarterfinals in 2012, 2019 and 2020; and made state playoff appearances in six other seasons. Lebanon played in the 5A state playoffs this past season, finishing fifth in the highly competitive Mid-Willamette Conference and going 15-10 overall.

Lebanon is in the process of selecting a new girls basketball coach. That decision could be made by the end of this week. Benedict has been the Warriors’ varsity softball coach since 2016. He said last week he was undecided on whether he would continue coaching that team after this season.

Benedict called Julie Holden, his lead softball assistant “one of the best assistants ever. She loves kids and loves people and will do anything for you.”

Benedict’s three daughters — Megan, McKenzi and Maci — all played for him in the Lebanon basketball program and helped win a lot of games. All three went on to play collegiately.

“What great times, because they all played hard, they all gave their best,” Benedict said.

Alivia Holden, a senior star on Lebanon’s softball team this spring, described Benedict as “very energetic, very loud and very motivating” and a coach who always wants more from his players.

“Knowing that even if we don’t think there is, there’s always room to push,” she said. “No matter where he’s at you can always hear him. You hear so many voices but his just stands out in the crowd. He’s always cheering us on, hyping us up.”

In his professional life, Benedict has had mentors in well-known girls/women’s basketball coaches Kelly Graves and Brad Smith. Graves is the current head coach at the University of Oregon. Smith coached at Oregon City High School and Vanderbilt University.

In his early coaching days at Lebanon, Benedict got to know Graves when Benedict took his team to a camp at the University of Portland, where Graves was an assistant coach. Benedict later took his teams to camps at St. Mary’s College and Gonzaga University when Graves was the head coach of those programs. The two have stayed in touch.

“That relationship, all 30 years, has been because of basketball. That’s cool, the relationships that are built through it all,” Benedict said. “To know you have a community that connects, that’s been really cool, and hopefully I’ve been a part to be able to help others as well.”

One of those Benedict mentored has Craig Swanson. Now Lebanon High’s principal, Swanson was West Albany’s girls basketball coach for seven seasons ending in 2012. Benedict showed Swanson how to run a successful camp. They chatted about how to teach the game and partnered to create summer activities for their teams.

“Mardy always impressed me with his philosophy about how to work with and support kids,” Swanson said. “We had great battles against his Lebanon Warrior teams and I always knew we would need to play our best in order to secure a win. His girls played with passion and were always well-coached.”

As an administrator, Swanson said he continues “to be amazed and impressed with his tireless efforts to provide amazing opportunities for kids. He puts others first and is passionate about helping kids succeed in the classroom, in the arena and helps prepare kids to be successful in the game of life after they graduate from Lebanon High School. His contributions as a coach should be celebrated and his presence will be sorely missed as he retires from coaching.”

Kraig Hoene, Lebanon’s athletic director for the past nine years, has known Benedict since the late 1980s. Hoene said Benedict is a “kids-first” coach and is great to work with because he’s a strong communicator.

When Hoene has to make a decision that goes against what Benedict desires, the coach understands the two are looking through different lenses and they talk their way through the decision.

“That’s all you can ask for,” Hoene said. “He’s just a good, quality character individual. He’s always going to battle for his girls and he’s always going to fight for what he thinks is right for his kids.”

Robert Blackman, who took over the Lebanon boys basketball program when Benedict started at the school, was Benedict’s first mentor. They would regularly talk basketball over lunch.

Benedict also praised the supportive assistant coaches he’s had throughout his career.

“I have always tried to have coaches around me that loved kids, loved the game and were loyal to the program,” he said. “I have truly been blessed to have amazing people around me.”

But family needs have led him to a new chapter in life.

Gracelyn is currently experiencing difficult weekly chemotherapy sessions at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Physical effects have taken their toll.

“She’s been just a trouper and she goes through all these things,” Benedict said. “You just take every day and appreciate everything that you get.”

The Benedict family has been overwhelmed by the support of the Lebanon community and others who have pitched in. As of Thursday morning, more than $32,000 had been collected for the family through an online fundraising site.

The generosity has humbled Benedict and has put into perspective life’s daily grind and challenges. As he’s constantly reminded, there are others who have far worse days than you’re experiencing.

He’s surrounded by people — many offering their prayers, monetary assistance or whatever else they can give — whom Benedict and his family haven’t seen in many years but are there to help.

“That’s what I’ve learned about this … cancer sucks, but the journey they’re going to take, and we’re learning as much as long as we open our eyes to it, to see all the good things that happen from this tragedy that’s happening to a body,” Benedict said. “And you’re just praying that they get through to the other end.”