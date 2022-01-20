High school girls basketball: Harrisburg 16-1 behind strong defense, senior leaders

The Harrisburg High girls basketball team has leaned heavily on its defense, and the Eagles find themselves at 16-1 overall after Wednesday night’s 54-21 home win against La Pine to open Mountain Valley Conference opener play.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense. The girls know that if we’re on our game defensively and take the other team out of what they’re doing, no matter how well we’re doing offensively we’ll keep ourselves in games,” said Eagles fifth-year head coach Brody McGowan.

The Eagles, ranked fourth in the most-recent 3A coaches poll, took their only loss on Dec. 22, 34-29 to Eagle Point, a 5A school, at the Cascade Christian tournament in Medford.

The Eagles have wins against 4A schools Newport, Sweet Home, North Valley, Klamath Union, Elmira and Valley Catholic this season. They won one of their toughest games of the season Monday, defeating 3A Dayton 43-39 in overtime at the MLK YODA Tournament at Harrisburg.

Harrisburg has also defeated Monroe twice as well as Scio and Jefferson, all in nonleague games.

“I definitely don’t think we’ve had the strongest preseason schedule,” said McGowan, who was previously a varsity assistant in the Eagles’ boys basketball program under Tim Yokum, now the girls coach at 1A Mohawk. “We’ve had a lot of close games where we learned how to win, which was fortunate. So I’m hoping we can take that mentality that we’ve had in the preseason and apply it to our league games.”

The Eagles continue league play Friday at Pleasant Hill. They host Creswell next Tuesday, then play at No. 6 Santiam Christian on Feb. 1. McGowan said he believes the Mountain Valley is one of the stronger 3A leagues and that he expects good tests from all three upcoming opponents.

Harrisburg returns eight players from last year’s varsity roster, when the team went 4-10.

“The biggest thing is we just gained a lot of experience this year. We were really unsure of ourselves and young,” McGowan said.

In offseason workouts, the team focused on playing with confidence as well as knowing your assignment and skill set and executing those pieces.

The Eagles are led by senior guard Delaney Buzzard, who averages more than 11 points per game.

“She is a threat everywhere on the court and often times gets the hardest assignment on defense,” McGowan said of Buzzard, one of the team’s two four-year varsity players, along with senior wing/post Jenna Traw.

McGowan calls Traw the Eagles’ “defensive anchor,” filling in the cracks on the defensive end while being a consistent scorer.

Traw was averaging 8.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals a game entering Wednesday’s game and has four double-doubles this season.

McGowan calls the leadership and on-court presence of Buzzard and Traw “irreplaceable.”

The Eagles have had several games were both seniors had foul trouble or fouled out and they were not the same team.

“Without them we are very depleted, not as good,” the coach said. “They are very valuable. The thing that’s helpful is everybody on the team looks to them for that leadership and they provide it.”

The team’s second-leading scorer is sophomore guard Ali Holland. She had a game-high 19 points, including five first-half 3-pointers, against La Pine. Before the game, Holland was averaging 8.9 points while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Senior post Holli Hill brings toughness in pursuing the ball, McGowan said, whether that’s for a rebound or creating a jump-ball situation.

Sophomore guard Haidyn Bucher is the distributor, leading the Eagles in assists while second in steals.

Harrisburg also gets contributions off the bench from junior post Emmalee Smathers, senior guard Brecken Cox and senior guard Sage Clark.

Buzzard added 10 points against La Pine, while Hill and Traw had eight points apiece.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

