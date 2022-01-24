High school girls basketball: Foxes pull away in closing minutes to beat Raiders

Down a key player and short on varsity experience compared to the competition, Crescent Valley High was still in position to knock off another of the state’s top 5A girls basketball teams.

Gabby Bland, the Raiders’ top scorer this season, had found her shooting touch late in the third quarter Monday night and put her team in the lead with a 3-pointer with 5:39 to go in a game that had been close throughout.

But not much went right for CV from there as Silverton turned up the defensive pressure and grabbed all the momentum. The third-ranked Foxes would force seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and score the final 18 points to pull away for a 49-34 win against the eighth-ranked Raiders in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

“I think we did really well for the first three quarters. At the end we kind of missed some shots,” said Bland, a junior guard whose team was without sophomore forward Charlotte Patel, a starter and one of Crescent Valley’s best scorers and rebounders.

Bland’s short jumper in the opening minute of the fourth gave the Raiders (10-5, 5-1) their first lead since midway through the second.

Kyleigh Brown, who had a game-high 25 points for the Foxes (10-3, 4-1), answered with a 3-pointer to put her team back in front.

Bland then hit a deep two-pointer and soon after a 3-pointer when teammate Molly Campbell gathered an offensive rebound and found Bland on the left wing. That gave CV a 34-31 lead with 5:39 remaining.

But that was all the offense the Raiders could muster. Brown would score eight more points and teammate Paige Traeger six as CV struggled to take care of the ball.

“Down the stretch they did a good job taking away Gabby and Nicole (Huang) and we got a little bit passive. We just learn from it and get better,” said Raiders coach Eric Gower, whose team started three freshmen and has a fourth on the senior-less varsity roster.

“Against teams like Silverton, a great defensive team, those windows are small. We just need to hit some of those passes a little sooner, make harder cuts and screens. I think there’s a lot of little things we need to clean up.”

Bland had 14 points and Huang, a junior guard, 11. Silverton, which won its eighth in a row, got eight points apiece from Traeger and Justina Semerikov.

CV had its eight-game winning streak snapped. That stretch included wins versus 5A No. 9 Springfield, 4A No. 7 Marist Catholic as well as victories against Mid-Willamette foes West Albany (ranked fifth) and Corvallis (ranked second).

“I think we’re starting to get more and more confidence as the season goes on,” Bland said. “Beating those two teams (Corvallis and West) gave us more confidence, and when we went into the game we had more confidence, too. I think we’ll get the next one. We have our ups and downs, but we’re ready.”

The Raiders now play four straight on the road, and their next big league test comes Feb. 3 at West Albany. Silverton plays at Corvallis on Feb. 1.

Bland couldn’t get her outside shot to fall in the first half of Monday’s game. But she was aggressive to the basket and drew fouls. She scored all of her first-half points at the free-throw line in the second quarter, going 5 of 6.

“Gabby does a good job, when they’re trying to get up and pressure her, trying to take it to the hole,” Gower said. “I thought she got hit some times but didn’t get (the foul call). But we can’t worry about that. We’ve just got to play and get after it and know it takes a complete team effort to beat a team like Silverton.”

Huang led the Raiders in the first half with eight points as CV trailed by just two at the break.

Her 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the third period closed the gap to 26-25. Bland scored in transition late in the quarter, against to get the deficit back to one.

Gower expects to have Patel back next week.

“Charlotte provides a lot for us, a third scoring option, movement because she’s so long,” the coach said. “But it was a good opportunity for some others. I think it will help us in the long run, getting them out there in that game and make us better going down the stretch.

