High school girls basketball: Central Linn playing well heading into postseason

It’s mid-February and Central Linn High’s girls basketball team has yet to reach its peak.

That’s just the way coach Wendi Farris likes it.

The Cobras head into Saturday night’s Central Valley Conference playoff championship having gone undefeated against league foes and all 2A competition this season.

“We still haven’t played our best game yet, which is scary because that’s what you want come playoff time,” Farris said. “When we’re rolling it’s really fun to watch.”

Central Linn (19-3, 4-0) hosts Friday’s winner between Jefferson and Oakland at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Cobras, first in the OSAA rankings as of Friday, will almost certainly be at home again next Saturday for a round-of-16 game, with the winner advancing to the 2A state tournament the following week in Pendleton.

Central Linn went 15-3 last season before losing three key seniors to graduation.

But the Cobras weren’t lacking returning talent, and they’ve proven it. The team’s only losses this season have come at 1A No. 2 Country Christian, to 3A No. 3 Nyssa in a neutral-site game and to 3A No. 2 Sutherlin in overtime at home, all by single digits. Central Linn won the Central Valley regular season by five games.

“We had a good core coming back, so it’s just another year in the system that we run,” said Farris, who is in her second season leading the program. “We knew it was good to be a good one.”

Farris calls hers a “true team,” one that celebrates each other’s successes.

The well-balanced squad has had six different leading scorers this season. It’s a group that’s unselfish and doesn’t care who does the scoring.

“As a coach, that’s what you want,” she said. “You can’t key in on any one player because you’re going to have three others to deal with and at any point they can go off,” Farris said.

Junior guard Maya Rowland is the leading scorer fueled by its defense. Her long 3-pointer at the end of regulation against Sutherlin sent the game to overtime. When she’s not on, senior guard Ryleigh Nofziger is often the one picking up the slack. Nofziger defends opposing team’s top guards and has improved her ball security, Farris said.

Senior guard Ashlei Ramirez is a 3-point specialist who has worked extensively on her mid-range shots and runners. When the team was down to just three available varsity players due to COVID for a game against Lowell earlier this season, Ramirez stepped up for her team with 27 points.

Bri Beauchamp, a post, had a big game on senior night against Regis last Friday with 23 points as part of her double-double.

“She decided to step up and play,” Farris said. “She’s a load inside. You don’t get 6-1 girls that are that athletic at the 2A level.”

Junior forward Gemma Rowland, who has had two 25-rebound games and averaged about 13 boards in league play, “brings energy,” her coach said. Riley Prettyman, a senior forward and the team’s top player off the bench, doesn’t do a lot of scoring but is a solid defender and rebounder.

Rhiann Hollister, a 6-1 sophomore post, is among the first-year varsity players making the biggest impact.

“Her defensive presence is awesome but her passing is really good,” Farris said. “I’ve been impressed with the way she’s handled the transition to varsity.”

The Cobras are trying to get back to the state tournament after getting to Pendleton in 2020 and finishing sixth. All six of this year’s returners were on that team, and Nofziger was a second-team all-tournament selection.

The OSAA didn’t host state playoffs in the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.

Farris tested her players in a big way with the nonconference schedule this season. In addition to the three close losses, the Cobras also won by 25 points at 2A No. 9 Coquille.

The Sutherlin game came just two days after it was schedule, leaving little time to prepare for one of the state’s best small-school programs. Farris calls it a “different type of competition” when you play top teams.

“They’re fun to coach, they like to work hard and they’re competitive,” the coach said of her team. “I don’t think they’re as competitive as me, but it’s close. So when that competitiveness drives you, it’s fun.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

