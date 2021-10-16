High school football: Warriors strike early in 34-14 win over Dragons

LEBANON — The Lebanon Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 7 minutes of play Friday night against visiting Dallas.
The Warriors made a series of big plays on both offense and defense to grab the lead and then turned the game over to running back Brayden Burton to grind out the clock on their way to a 34-14 victory.
Burton carried the ball 38 times for 287 yards with two touchdowns for the Warriors.
Lebanon coach Troy Walker said the team has stressed the importance of coming out ready to play and the players did that on Friday.
“We had our best week of practice. We haven’t added anything the last couple of weeks, it was just execution. A great week of practice followed up with excellent execution,” Walker said.
Lebanon received the opening kickoff and scored a quick-strike touchdown on a 62-yard pass from quarterback Andreus Smith to Brayden Currey.
After the defense forced a punt, the Warriors relied on their running game to march down the field. Brady Crenshaw capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Trailing 14-0, Dallas tried to turn to its passing attack, but the Warriors’ secondary came up with a key turnover. Nathaniel Gourley intercepted a tipped pass to give the offense the ball deep in Dallas territory.
The Warriors quickly took advantage as Burton scored his first touchdown of the night for a 21-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Burton added a second touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Warriors stretched their lead to 27-0.
Dallas got on the board on a touchdown run by senior Logan Person to trim the lead to 27-7.
The Dragons then forced a turnover on towns late in the quarter and marched deep into scoring position. Dallas was set to receive the second-half kickoff and a touchdown before the half would have given the Dragons hope going into halftime.
On second and goal, Lebanon linebacker Wayne Wolfe timed his rush perfectly, coming clean through the middle of the line and forcing a fumble by Silverton quarterback Ashton Foster. Wolfe recovered the fumble and the Warriors went into the break with their 20-point lead intact.
For the game Wolfe had 10 tackles, including three tackles for a loss.
“Big players make big plays at key times and it’s over and over and over again for him. He’s been our defensive leader all year,” Walker said.
The Warriors got a final touchdown in the third quarter from Smith on a keeper up the middle and relied on their defense to close out the contest.
Smith attempted just 10 passes, completing three for 82 yards. Crenshaw added 50 yards rushing on six carries.
Lebanon (3-4, 3-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) will wrap up its regular season with two road games. The Warriors play on Friday at Crescent Valley and close out their slate Oct. 29 at Silverton.
Lebanon 34, Dallas 14
Dallas 0 7 7 0 — 14
Lebanon 21 6 7 0 — 34
First quarter
LHS — Currey 62 pass from Smith (Christner kick), 11:11
LHS — Crenshaw 5 run (Christner kick), 7:18
LHS — Burton 11 run (Christner kick), 5:17
Second quarter
LHS — Burton 1 run (kick blocked), 11:20
D — Person 6 run (PAT), 27-7
Third quarter