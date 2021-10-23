High school football: Warriors grind out 24-7 win over Raiders

A change in offensive strategy in the second half helped Lebanon High pull away for a 24-7 win at Crescent Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.

The Warriors led 10-0 at halftime after a 14-yard pass from quarterback Andreus Smith to Brayden Currey in the first quarter and a 26-yard field goal by Caleb Christner in the second quarter.

But Lebanon (4-4, 4-2 MWC) was struggling to move the ball consistently as the Raiders did a good job of containing the Warriors’ power running game.

Lebanon coach Troy Walker said Crescent Valley crowded the box and competed well.

“This is the first time they’ve been healthy, with everybody here, all year long. They have some talent, there’s not a lot of depth there, but they have some talent and they gave us problems,” Walker said.

Crescent Valley starting quarterback Rocco McClave injured his throwing hand in the first half and was replaced by Ty Abernathy. Early in the second quarter, Abernathy connected with Landen Parker on a 47-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 10-7.