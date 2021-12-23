High school football: Three area players make 5A all-state first team

Three area high school seniors were named to the 5A football all-state first team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.
West Albany’s Carson Benedict (offensive line), South Albany’s Tyler Seiber (linebacker) and Crescent Valley’s Landen Parker (punter) all made the first team.
West Albany sophomore Brysen Kachel (tight end), Corvallis senior Carson Wright (wide receiver), West Albany senior Chase Barnes (defensive line) and Lebanon senior Waylon Wolfe (linebacker) were second-team selections.
Silverton quarterback Jordan McCarty was voted the offensive player of the year, while Pendleton linebacker Kyle Liscom is the defensive player of the year. Silverton’s Josh Craig is the coach of the year.
Sweet Home junior Brady Nichols made the 4A all-state second team as a wide receiver.
Offensive player of the year: Jordan McCarty, Silverton
Defensive player of the year: Kyle Liscom, Pendleton
Coach of the year: Josh Craig, Silverton
OFFENSE
First team
Quarterback: Jordan McCarty, Silverton, sr.;
Running backs: Josiah Davis, North Salem, jr.; Tyler Konold, Canby, so.
Wide receivers: Vandon Fessler, Silverton, sr.; Jacob Newell, Thurston, sr.; Austin Ratliff, Silverton, senior
Tight ends: Grayson Starck, Thurston, sr.; Jacob Strand, Canby, sr.
Center: Auron Cramer, Thurston, sr.
Linemen: Carson Benedict, West Albany, sr.; Jimmy Jordahl, Crater, sr.; Orie Schaffers, Silverton, sr.; Samuel Willis, Silverton, sr.
Kicker: Joey Friedman, Wilsonville, sr.
Second team
Quarterbacks: Trenton Hughes, Hood River Valley, sr.; Luke McNabb, Scappoose, sr.
Running backs: Brycen Indell, Thurston, sr.; Logan Person, Dallas, sr.
Wide receivers: Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville, jr.; Riley Van Camp, Churchill, sr.; Carson Wright, Corvallis, sr.
Tight end: Brysen Kachel, West Albany, so.
Center: Keenan Sanford, Wilsonville, sr.
Linemen: Jacob Griffin, Pendleton, sr.; Casey Langdale, Canby, sr.; Joseph Martin, Ridgeview, sr.; Brycen Thomas, Churchill, sr.
Kicker: Gavin Levesque, Thurston, sr
Honorable mention
Quarterbacks: Chase Hix, Wilsonville, sr.; Chace Pence, Churchill, sr.; Carter Steeves, Corvallis, sr.
Running backs: Myles Barton, Putnam, sr.; Alex Briseno, Silverton, jr.; Gavin Knights, Thurston, sr.; Caden Lasater, Crater, sr.; Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville, jr.; Eric Pendergrass, Ridgeview, jr.
Wide receivers: Jimmie Copeland, Eagle Point, sr.; Chansse Lee, McKay, sr.; Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview, jr.
Tight ends: Zach Gault, Ridgeview, sr.; Waylon Wolfe, Lebanon, sr.
Linemen: Brock Arntson, Wilsonville, sr.; Nick Cooper, Wilsonville, sr.; Ramie Halbrook, South Albany, sr.; Malcom I’aulualo, Hood River Valley, so.; Colin Kennedy, Canby, sr.; Chase Sattler, Springfield, sr.; Weston Tucker, Corvallis, sr.; Alex Whitaker, Hood River Valley, sr.
Kickers: Landen Parker, Crescent Valley, sr.; Robert Rowan, Hood River Valley, sr.
DEFENSE
First team
Linemen: Josh Buller, Thurston, sr.; Jimmy Jordahl, Crater, sr.; Jake Newell, Thurston, sr.; Braden Rohde, Churchill, sr.; Orie Schaffers, Silverton, sr.; Jacob Strand, Canby, senior
Linebackers: Joe Brauckmiller, Canby, sr.; Vaun Halstead, Thurston, jr.; Kyle Liscom, Pendleton, sr.; Tyler Seiber, South Albany, sr.; Keegan Walter, Silverton, senior
Defensive backs: Vandon Fessler, Silverton, sr.; Jack Johnson, Wilsonville, sr.; Austin Ratliff, Silverton, sr.; Darien Witham, Thurston, junior
Punter: Landen Parker, Crescent Valley, sr.
Second team
Linemen: Chase Barnes, West Albany, sr.; Jacob Griffin, Pendleton, sr.; Joseph Martin, Ridgeview, sr.; Tim Phelps, Wilsonville, sr.; Samuel Willis, Silverton, sr.
Linebackers: Rochne Beecham, Wilsonville, sr.; Nick Cooper, Wilsonville, sr.; Caden Lasater, Crater, sr.; Gabriel Robles, Redmond, sr.; James Toland, Silverton, sr.; Waylon Wolfe, Lebanon, senior
Defensive backs: Gabe Browning, Pendleton, sr.; Connor Green, Wilsonville, sr.; Trenton Hughes, Hood River Valley, sr.; Luke McNabb, Scappoose, sr.
Punter: Luke McNabb, Scappoose, sr.
Honorable mention
Linemen: Tristan Davis, Wilsonville, jr.; Ramie Halbrook, South Albany, sr.; Casey Langdale, Canby, sr.; Weston Tucker, Corvallis, sr.; Alex Whitaker, Hood River Valley, sr.
Linebackers: Joey Frazier, Hood River Valley, sr.; Brysen Kachel, West Albany, so.; Romynn Schaefer, Churchill, jr.
Defensive backs: Ryles Buckley, Hood River Valley, sr.; Miles Jennings, Crater, sr.; Tyler Konold, Canby, so.; Riley Paxton, West Albany, sr.; Matthew Soles, Canby, sr.; Danny Womack, Churchill, sr.
Punters: Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview, jr.; Carter Steeves, Corvallis, sr.; Riley Van Camp, Churchill, sr.
