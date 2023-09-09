Lukas Hews passed for 559 yards and seven touchdowns, including three to Austin Simmons, as No. 4 West Albany defeated visiting Lebanon 58-44 on Friday in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game at Memorial Stadium.

Hews, a senior quarterback, was 34-of-55 passing and also rushed for 41 yards.

Simmons had eight catches for 170 yards, Jarron Huebner 12 for 190 yards and two scores and Tyler Hart-McNally seven for 124 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Hart-McNally also had 12 carries for 89 yards and a score.

Lebanon’s stats were not available.

Next Friday, West (2-0, 2-0) hosts Woodburn while Lebanon (0-2, 0-2) goes to Dallas.

Corvallis 48, Central 14

RJ Young rushed for three touchdowns and the Spartans got six turnovers on defense in the Mid-Willamette road win in Independence.

Axel Prechel tossed two touchdown passes to Truman Brasfield and Jaydin Shine rushed for two scores in coach Tom Casey’s first victory. Casey is a Corvallis alum in his first year as the Spartans’ head coach.

The Corvallis defense intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles.

The Spartans (1-1, 1-1) host rival Crescent Valley next Friday.

Monroe 46, Rogue River 36

Braiden Ellis threw four touchdowns, three to Trevin Truesdale, and Nate Young scored twice in the Dragons’ nonleague road win.

Ellis was 10-of-12 passing for 221 yards. He also had 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Young had four catches for 74 yards and one touchdown, added 127 yards rushing and one score and shared the team-high tackle total with Ellis with 11 each.

Truesdale had three catches for 87 yards.

Monroe (1-1) opens 2A Special District 2 play next Friday at Waldport.

More football scores: Philomath 48, Newport 0; Molalla 29, Sweet Home 6; Santiam Christian 37, Creswell 6; Scio 50, North Marion 14; Central Linn 41, Sheridan 0; Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 33

