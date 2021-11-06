High school football roundup: Lebanon loses in 5A playoffs at Canby

Lebanon High lost its 5A state playoff game, 37-7, at Canby on Friday night.
The hosts took a 22-0 first-quarter lead en route to the victory.
Lebanon (4-6) scored its lone touchdown on a 79-yard kickoff return by Colton Vandetta.
For the game, Canby held the Warriors to 52 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Brayden Burton led Lebanon with 39 yards on 12 carries.
Lebanon quarterback Andreus Smith completed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 104 yards and one interception.
Canby (8-2) advances to play Thurston in the 5A quarterfinals.
Other playoff scores
Hood River Valley 19, South Albany 7; Santiam Christian 7, Dayton 6; Warrenton 12, Philomath 0; Jefferson 12, Knappa 6; Coquille 44, Monroe 0;